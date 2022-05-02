IPL 2022 DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Delhi lost by 6 runs, Lucknow team reached second in the points table

DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: In the 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) by 6 runs. Lucknow won the toss in the match played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Decided to bat first. Team scored 195 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. In reply to the target of 196 runs, Delhi’s team could score only 189 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Delhi got off to a bad start. In the second over, opener Prithvi Shaw was sent to the pavilion by Dushmantha Chamira. In the third over, Mohsin Khan sent David Warner to the pavilion. In the 8th over, Krishnappa Gautam sent Mitchell Marsh to the pavilion. In the 9th over, Ravi Bishnoi sent Lalit Yadav to the pavilion. In the 13th over, Mohsin Khan sent Rishabh Pant to the pavilion. He sent Rovman Powell to the pavilion in the 17th over. In the same over, he dismissed Shardul Thakur.

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored half-centuries for Lucknow. Shardul Thakur took all three wickets for Delhi. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul gave Lucknow a quick start. The first blow to the team was given by Shardul Thakur by dismissing De Kock in the fifth over. He sent Deepak Hooda to the pavilion in the 15th over. In the 19th over, Shardul sent KL Rahul to the pavilion, giving Lucknow the third blow. Marx Stoinis remained unbeaten on 17 and Krunal Pandya scored 9 runs. There was a change in the Lucknow team. Krishnappa Gautam got the chance in place of fast bowler Avesh Khan. There was no change in the Delhi team.

Delhi Capitals has played 8 matches so far, in which 4 have been won and 4 have been lost. He has 8 points. With 6 wins and 3 losses from 9 matches, Lucknow Supergiants have 12 points. In IPL 2022, a match has already been held between Delhi and Lucknow. Lucknow won by 6 wickets. Batting first, Delhi team scored 149 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw scored 61 runs. At the same time, captain Rishabh Pant scored 39 and Sarfaraz Khan scored 36 runs. Lucknow scored 155 runs in 19.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. Quinton de Kock scored 80 runs. Krunal Pandya 19 not out and Ayush Badoni scored 10 not out off 3 balls.