IPL 2022 DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Delhi lost by 6 runs, Lucknow team reached second in the points table
DC vs LSG IPL 2022: Lucknow beat Delhi by 6 runs. With this, the team led by KL Rahul has reached the second number in the points table after winning 7 out of 10 matches.
DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: In the 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) by 6 runs. Lucknow won the toss in the match played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Decided to bat first. Team scored 195 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. In reply to the target of 196 runs, Delhi’s team could score only 189 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.
Delhi got off to a bad start. In the second over, opener Prithvi Shaw was sent to the pavilion by Dushmantha Chamira. In the third over, Mohsin Khan sent David Warner to the pavilion. In the 8th over, Krishnappa Gautam sent Mitchell Marsh to the pavilion. In the 9th over, Ravi Bishnoi sent Lalit Yadav to the pavilion. In the 13th over, Mohsin Khan sent Rishabh Pant to the pavilion. He sent Rovman Powell to the pavilion in the 17th over. In the same over, he dismissed Shardul Thakur.
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored half-centuries for Lucknow. Shardul Thakur took all three wickets for Delhi. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul gave Lucknow a quick start. The first blow to the team was given by Shardul Thakur by dismissing De Kock in the fifth over. He sent Deepak Hooda to the pavilion in the 15th over. In the 19th over, Shardul sent KL Rahul to the pavilion, giving Lucknow the third blow. Marx Stoinis remained unbeaten on 17 and Krunal Pandya scored 9 runs. There was a change in the Lucknow team. Krishnappa Gautam got the chance in place of fast bowler Avesh Khan. There was no change in the Delhi team.
DC vs LSG IPL 2022: Click to know the ball by ball score of the match between Lucknow and Delhi
Delhi Capitals has played 8 matches so far, in which 4 have been won and 4 have been lost. He has 8 points. With 6 wins and 3 losses from 9 matches, Lucknow Supergiants have 12 points. In IPL 2022, a match has already been held between Delhi and Lucknow. Lucknow won by 6 wickets. Batting first, Delhi team scored 149 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw scored 61 runs. At the same time, captain Rishabh Pant scored 39 and Sarfaraz Khan scored 36 runs. Lucknow scored 155 runs in 19.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. Quinton de Kock scored 80 runs. Krunal Pandya 19 not out and Ayush Badoni scored 10 not out off 3 balls.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 03 May 2022
Delhi Capitals 189/7 (20.0)
vs
Lucknow Super Giants 195/3 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 45 ) Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs
Live Updates
IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Lucknow beat Delhi by 6 runs. With this, the team led by KL Rahul has reached the second number in the points table after winning 7 out of 10 matches.
Lucknow beat Delhi
Delhi need 21 runs in the last over. Kuldeep Yadav hit a six off the first ball of Marx Stoinis. The next ball was wide. Then came the single. 13 runs needed from four balls. Axar Patel on strike. The third ball was a dot. No run came off the fourth ball. No run came off the fifth ball as well. A six was hit on the last ball. Lucknow beat Delhi by 6 runs. Delhi’s team could only score 189 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.
Delhi need 21 runs off 6 balls to win
Delhi’s score 175 runs for 7 wickets in 19 overs. 21 runs needed from 6 balls to win. Kuldeep Yadav 9 and Axar Patel at the crease after scoring 36 runs.
Delhi need 36 runs in two overs to win
Delhi’s score is 160 runs for 7 wickets in 18 overs. 36 runs needed in two overs to win. Kuldeep Yadav 3 and Axar Patel at the crease after scoring 27 runs.
Seventh blow to Delhi
Seventh blow to Delhi. Mohsin Khan sent Shardul Thakur to the pavilion for 1 run. Team’s score is 148 runs for 7 wickets in 16.4 overs. 48 runs needed in 20 overs to win.
Big blow to Delhi
Big blow to Delhi. Mohsin Khan sent Rovman Powell to the pavilion. He scored 35 runs. 50 runs needed from 23 balls to win.
Delhi need 61 runs off 30 balls to win
Delhi’s score is 135 runs for 5 wickets in 15 overs. Axar Patel 13 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 29 runs. 61 runs needed from 30 balls to win.
Delhi got its fifth blow
Delhi got its fifth blow. Rishabh Pant returned to the pavilion after scoring 44 runs. 120 runs for 5 wickets in 13 overs. Mohsin Khan gave away 7 runs and took one wicket. 76 runs needed from 42 balls to win.
Delhi need 83 runs in 48 balls to win
Delhi’s score is 113 for 4 in 12 overs. 83 runs needed from 48 balls to win. Rishabh Pant 43 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 22 runs. 18 runs came off K Gautam’s over.
Lalit Yadav out
End of 9 overs game. Delhi’s score is 87 for 4 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi sent Lalit Yadav to the pavilion for 3 runs. 109 runs needed from 66 balls to win. Rishabh Pant 38 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 1 run.
Michelle Marsh out
Krishnappa Gautam sent Michelle Marsh to the pavilion as soon as she arrived. He scored 37 runs. 123 runs off 77 balls for Delhi to win. Rishabh Pant at the crease after scoring 28 runs.
Delhi score 73 for 2 wickets
Seven overs game over. Delhi’s score is 73 for 2 wickets. 123 runs from 78 balls for the win. Mitchell Marsh 37 and Rishabh Pant at the crease after scoring 28 runs.
Delhi score 49 for 2 in 5 overs
Delhi’s score is 49 runs for 2 wickets in 5 overs. Rishabh Pant 22 and Mitchell Marsh at the crease after scoring 19 runs. 147 needed off 90 balls to win. 17 runs came off Jason Holder’s over.
Poor start for Delhi
Poor start for Delhi. Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion. He scored 5 runs. Dushmantha Chamira took the wicket. Team score 5 runs for 1 wicket in 1.2 overs. David Warner at the crease. 191 runs needed to win.
Delhi’s batting begins
Delhi’s batting begins. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the crease. Team score 1 run without a wicket. Mohsin Khan opened the bowling for Lucknow.
Delhi got the target of 196 runs
Lucknow scored 195 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Set a target of 196 runs to Delhi. Marx Stoinis remained unbeaten on 17 and Krunal Pandya scored 9 runs. Mustafizur Rahman gave away 15 runs.
Lucknow got the third blow
Lucknow got the third blow. KL Rahul was dismissed for 77 off Shardul Thakur. Team score 176 runs for 3 wickets in 18.4 overs. Marx Stoinis has come in as the new batsman.
Lucknow score 158 runs for 2 wickets in 17 overs
Lucknow’s score 158 runs for 2 wickets in 17 overs. Marx Stoinis 7 and KL Rahul at the crease after scoring 64 runs.
Shardul Thakur dismisses Deepak Hooda
Shardul Thakur gave a second blow to Lucknow by dismissing Deepak Hooda for 52. Team score 137 runs for 2 wickets in 14.3 overs. KL Rahul at the crease after scoring 54 runs.
Deepak Hooda on 50 and KL Rahul at the crease after scoring 53 runs.
14 overs game over. Lucknow score 134 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 50 and KL Rahul 53 at the crease. 5 runs came off Chetan Sakariya’s over.
Lucknow score 117 for 1 wicket
12 overs game over. Lucknow score 117 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 45 and KL Rahul 44 runs at the crease. 12 runs came off Chetan Sakariya’s over.
Lucknow score 94 for 1 wicket
10 overs game over. Lucknow score 94 runs for 1 wicket. Deepak Hooda 32 and KL Rahul at the crease after scoring 36 runs.
Lucknow score 61 runs for 1 wicket
Lucknow’s score in seven overs is 61 runs for 1 wicket. KL Rahul 20 and Deepak Hooda at the crease after scoring 14 runs. 3 runs came off Axar Patel’s over.
Lucknow got its first blow
Lucknow got its first blow. Shardul Thakur sent Quinton Deeq to the pavilion. He scored 23 runs. Lucknow’s score 42 runs for 1 wicket in 4.2 overs. Deepak Hooda has come as the new batsman.
Lucknow score 25 runs without any wicket
3 overs game over. Lucknow score 25 runs without any wicket. KL Rahul four and Quinton de Kock at the crease for 18 runs. Axar Patel gave away 3 runs in the over.
Lucknow’s batting begins
Lucknow’s batting begins. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the crease. Team score 6 runs without any wicket. Mustafizur Rahman opened the bowling for Delhi.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI)
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria
Lucknow Supergiants (Playing XI)
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marx Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gautam, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chamira, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Lucknow Supergiants won the toss
Against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Supergiants won the toss and elected to bat first. There has been a change in the team of Lucknow. Krishnappa Gautam got the chance in place of Avesh Khan. There was no change in the Delhi team.
IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. The team restricted KKR to 146-9 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana played good innings of 42 and 57 runs respectively. Kuldeep Yadav took 4 wickets while Mustafizur Rahman took 2 wickets. During the chase, David Warner scored 42 runs for the team. Rovman Powell played a stormy innings of 33 runs in 16 balls. Axar Patel also scored 24 runs and DC won by 4 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings in their last match. Batting first, Lucknow scored 153 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock scored 46 and Deepak Hooda scored 34 runs. In reply, the team of Punjab Kings could only manage 133 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow top scored with 32 runs.
#IPL #LSG #IPL #Highlights #Delhi #lost #runs #Lucknow #team #reached #points #table
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.