IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi beat Hyderabad by 21 runs, reached number 5 in the points table
DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match: Delhi beat Hyderabad team by 21 runs. The team led by Ripabh Pant has reached number 5 in the points table.
IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Highlights: In the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs. Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Bayborne Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Delhi team scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Hyderabad scored 186 for eight in 20 overs in reply to the target of 208 runs. With this win, Delhi’s team has reached number 5 in the points table. Hyderabad team has lost the third match in a row.
Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century for Hyderabad. The team didn’t start well. In the second over, Khaleel Ahmed gave the first blow to Abhishek Sharma by sending him to the pavilion. Enrique Nortje gave another blow to Hyderabad. He sent Ken Williamsman to the pavilion. Mitchell Marsh gave the team the third blow by dismissing Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram was sent to the pavilion by Khaleel Ahmed. Shardul Thakur sent Shashank Singh to the pavilion. In the 17th over, Khaleel Ahmed gave Hyderabad the sixth blow by dismissing Sean Abbott. Shardul Thakur to Nicholas Pooran. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Karthik Tyagi in the last over.
David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 and Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 for Delhi. The team got off to a bad start. In the very first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Mandeep Singh to the pavilion. Sean Abbott sent Mitchell Marsh to the pavilion in the fifth over. Shreyas Gopal sent Rishabh Pant to the pavilion in the 9th over. There were three changes in the Hyderabad team. At the same time, the Delhi team made four changes. Hyderabad got the opportunity to debut Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott. On the other hand, Enrique Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripple Patel and Khaleel Ahmed got a chance to play for Delhi.
Indian Premier League, 2022Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 05 May 2022
Delhi Capitals 207/3 (20.0)
vs
Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/8 (20.0)
Match Ended (Day – Match 50) Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs
Live Updates
IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Delhi’s team has reached number 5 in the points table after winning five matches out of 10. Hyderabad team has reached number six.
Delhi beat Hyderabad by 21 runs
Hyderabad need 27 runs in the last over. Kuldeep Yadav sent Karthik Tyagi to the pavilion on the first ball. He scored 7 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat. Only 5 runs were scored in the over. Delhi beat Hyderabad by 21 runs. Hyderabad team scored 186 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.
Hyderabad need 27 runs in the last over to win
Hyderabad needed 27 runs in the last over to win. Karthik Tyagi 7 and Shreyas Gopal at the crease after scoring 9 runs. Hyderabad’s score 181 for 7 in 19 overs.
Hyderabad got the seventh blow
Hyderabad got the seventh blow. Shardul Thakur sent Nicholas Pooran to the pavilion. He scored 62 runs. 43 runs needed from 13 balls to win. Team’s score is 165 runs for 7 wickets in 17.5 overs.
Hyderabad got the sixth blow
Hyderabad got the sixth blow. Khaleel Ahmed sent Sean Abbott to the pavilion. He scored 7 runs. 55 runs needed from 20 balls to win. Team’s score 153 runs for 6 wickets in 16.4 overs.
Hyderabad got its fifth blow
Hyderabad got its fifth blow. Shardul Thakur sent Shashank Singh to the pavilion. He scored 10 runs. 74 runs needed from 31 balls to win. Team’s score is 134 runs for 5 wickets in 14.5 overs.
Hyderabad need 111 runs off 43 balls to win
Hyderabad got the fourth blow. Aiden Markram returns to the pavilion. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him. He scored 42 runs. Team score 101 runs for 4 wickets in 12.5 overs. 111 runs needed from 43 balls to win.
Hyderabad score 73 for 3 in 11 overs
Hyderabad’s score is 73 for 3 in 11 overs. Nicholas Pooran 11 and Aiden Markram at the crease after scoring 26 runs. 131 runs needed in 9 overs to win.
Hyderabad need 160 runs in 11 overs to win
Hyderabad score 48 runs for 3 wickets in 9 overs. Nicholas Pooran 2 and Aiden Markram at the crease after scoring 11 runs. 160 runs needed in 11 overs to win.
Hyderabad got the third blow
Hyderabad got the third blow. Rahul Tripathi returned to the pavilion after scoring 22 runs. Michelle Marsh sent him to the pavilion. Aiden Markram at the crease after scoring 2 runs. Team score 37 for 3 wickets. 171 runs needed from 78 balls to win.
Hyderabad need 173 runs in 84 balls to win
Powerplay finished. Hyderabad score 35 runs for 2 wickets in 6 overs. Rahul Tripathi 21 and Aiden Markram at the crease after scoring 1 run. 173 runs needed from 84 balls to win.
Second blow to Hyderabad
Enrique Nortje gave another blow to Hyderabad. Kane Williamson departs after scoring 5 runs. Aiden Markram has come in as the new batsman.
Hyderabad need 185 runs in 16 overs to win
Hyderabad score 23 runs for 1 wicket in 4 overs. Rahul Tripathi 10 and Kane Williamson at the crease after scoring 5. 185 runs needed in 16 overs to win.
Hyderabad got its first blow
Hyderabad got its first blow. Khaleel Ahmed sent Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion for 7 runs. Team’s score is 8 runs for 1 wicket in 1.3 overs. Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi at the crease.
Hyderabad’s batting begins
Hyderabad’s batting begins. Kane Williamson 0 and Abhishek Sharma at the crease after scoring 3 runs. Shardul Thakur opened the bowling for Delhi.
Delhi set a target of 208 runs for Hyderabad.
Rovman Powell hit three fours and a six in Umran Malik’s over. 19 runs in the over. Delhi scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Set a target of 208 runs to Hyderabad. Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 67 and David Warner scored 92 runs.
Delhi Capitals score 188 for 3 in 19 overs
Delhi Capitals score 188 runs for 3 wickets in 19 overs. David Warner 92 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 49 runs. 103 runs partnership between the two. 14 runs came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.
Delhi score 165 for 3 wickets
17 overs game over. Delhi’s score is 165 for 3 wickets. David Warner 78 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 41 runs. 18 runs came off Sean Abbott’s over.
Delhi score 147 for 3 wickets
16 overs game over. Delhi’s score is 147 for 3 wickets. David Warner 74 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 28 runs. 10 runs came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.
Delhi score 135 for 3 wickets
14 overs game over. Delhi’s score is 135 runs for 3 wickets. David Warner 72 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 18 runs. 12 runs came off Sean Abbott’s over.
David Warner’s fifty
12 overs game over. Delhi’s score is 112 for 3 wickets. 11 runs came off Umran Malik’s over. David Warner 56 and Rovman Powell 12 runs at the crease.
Delhi completes 100 runs
11 overs game over. Delhi’s score 101 runs for 3 wickets. David Warner 49 and Rovman Powell at the crease after scoring 9 runs. 10 runs came off Shreyas Gopal’s over.
Pant out after hitting three consecutive sixes and fours
Rishabh Pant hit Shreyas Gopal for three consecutive sixes. Four on the next ball. Then got bold. He got out after scoring 26 runs. Delhi’s score is 85 runs for 3 wickets in 9 overs. 13 runs in the over. David Warner at the crease after scoring 42 runs. Rovman Powell has come in as the new batsman.
Delhi score 51 for 2 wickets
Seven overs game over. Delhi’s score is 51 runs for 2 wickets. David Warner 32 and Rishabh Pant at the crease after scoring 2 runs. Just 1 run came off Shreyas Gopal’s over.
Second blow to Delhi
Second blow to Delhi. Sean Abbott sends Michelle Marsh to the pavilion. He scored 10 runs. Team’s score 37 runs for 2 wickets in 4.2 overs. Rishabh Pant has come to support David Warner.
Delhi score 12 runs for 1 wicket in 3 overs
Three overs game over. Delhi score 12 runs for 1 wicket in 3 overs. David Warner 7 and Mitchell Marsh at the crease after scoring 5. Just 1 run came from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.
Poor start for Delhi Capitals
Mandeep Singh and David Warner come to open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team got the first blow on the fifth ball. Mandeep Singh was out for a duck. Mitchell Marsh came in as the new batsman. Not a single run was scored in the first over and a wicket fell.
Delhi Capitals Playing 11
David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripple Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrique Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to bowl
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against Delhi Capitals. Decided to bowl first. Hyderabad has made three changes. Delhi has made four changes. Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott got a chance for Hyderabad. Enrique Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripple Patel and Khaleel Ahmed got a chance in the Delhi team.
IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals lost their last match of IPL 2022 to Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow batted first in a thrilling match. KL Rahul played a brilliant innings of 77 runs and Deepak Hooda played a quick innings of 52 runs. Lucknow scored 195-3. Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets. In reply, Delhi Capitals cheaply lost openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner for 5 and 3 runs respectively. However, Mitchell Marsh scored 37 off 20 runs while Rishabh Pant scored 44 runs. Later, Rovman Powell scored 35 while Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls. However, the team could only reach the score of 189-7 and lost the match by 6 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous match of IPL 2022 to Chennai Super Kings. Batting first in the match, CSK made a score of 202-2. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brilliant 99 while David Conway scored an unbeaten 85. T Natarajan was the only bowler to take 2 wickets. In reply, Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma (39) and Kane Williamson (47) made a brilliant start with a 58-run partnership. Rahul Tripathi was dismissed for a duck while Aiden Markram scored 17 runs. Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten 64. The team could only score 189-6 and lost the match by 13 runs.
