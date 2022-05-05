IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi beat Hyderabad by 21 runs, reached number 5 in the points table

IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Highlights: In the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs. Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Bayborne Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Delhi team scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Hyderabad scored 186 for eight in 20 overs in reply to the target of 208 runs. With this win, Delhi’s team has reached number 5 in the points table. Hyderabad team has lost the third match in a row.

Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century for Hyderabad. The team didn’t start well. In the second over, Khaleel Ahmed gave the first blow to Abhishek Sharma by sending him to the pavilion. Enrique Nortje gave another blow to Hyderabad. He sent Ken Williamsman to the pavilion. Mitchell Marsh gave the team the third blow by dismissing Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram was sent to the pavilion by Khaleel Ahmed. Shardul Thakur sent Shashank Singh to the pavilion. In the 17th over, Khaleel Ahmed gave Hyderabad the sixth blow by dismissing Sean Abbott. Shardul Thakur to Nicholas Pooran. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Karthik Tyagi in the last over.

David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 and Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 for Delhi. The team got off to a bad start. In the very first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Mandeep Singh to the pavilion. Sean Abbott sent Mitchell Marsh to the pavilion in the fifth over. Shreyas Gopal sent Rishabh Pant to the pavilion in the 9th over. There were three changes in the Hyderabad team. At the same time, the Delhi team made four changes. Hyderabad got the opportunity to debut Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott. On the other hand, Enrique Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripple Patel and Khaleel Ahmed got a chance to play for Delhi.