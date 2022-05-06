IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Rovman Powell rise from poverty to cricketing riches

Caribbean player Rovman Powell, who performed brilliantly for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022, lived in a very rough life. When he was not even born, the mother’s side was left behind. The circumstances were such that they did not even get bread for two times. He lived in a dilapidated house with a tin roof. The conditions were so bad that this Jamaican player had to graze even the goat.

When Rowman’s mother Joan Plummer learned she was pregnant, her partner asked her to have an abortion. Plummer didn’t do that. After this the relationship broke down and both of them parted ways. From here his mother’s struggle started. She used to say to herself at the beginning of every month, “If I take out this month, I will take out another month.” He did small things to support himself.

Powell said in the Caribbean Premier League documentary, “No adjective is enough to describe my mother. I grew up watching him do laundry for people. He did this to make arrangements for us to eat and go to school. Whenever I face tough challenges I tell myself I am not doing this for myself… I am doing it for my mother, my sister. Maybe if I had been doing it for myself, I would have stopped. I am doing this for the people I love so that they can live a better life than the one I had in my childhood. She is an incredible woman. ,

When his teacher, Nicholas Dhillon, in the sixth grade gave the children a task to do something for the father, Powell cried out, “Sir, I don’t know my father. So I can’t do it. Recalling this sentence, Dhillon promised that he would play the role of a father in their life. Powell had to graze even a goat for a living.

Powell says, “His family lived in an unpainted house with a dilapidated tin roof. Altogether there were two rooms and one was used for cooking.” The mattress used to get wet when it rained at night. Water dripping all over the room. They would take the mattress in the middle. Powell would ask his mother to sleep. He kept an eye on the water dripping from the ceiling and ensured that it did not reach the middle mattress.

In the midst of all this, one day Powell came back home from school with a bat in his hand. His mother still remembers that day. He told the star cricketer that he and his sister had “just a little food” to which he replied, “Don’t worry mother, I will lift you out of poverty with cricket.” This is a beautiful moment in the life of Powell’s mother. She smiles on her face while narrating about it and she starts crying and says, “That day she told me. I never doubted him. I gave my support.”

Let us inform that Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls against Hyderabad on Thursday. He added 122 runs in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Dave Warner 92 not out off 58 balls and scored 70 runs in the last five overs. He hit sixes and fours on the balls of Umran Malik. Malik has also been the rising star of IPL 2022 and his struggle has also been no less than that of Powell. The young player from Jammu is the son of a vegetable vendor.

Powell wants him to be compared to big cricketers. He said, “I have a hunger in me that I want to compare myself with the top cricketers around the world. When people are sitting and talking about the good cricketers they have seen, Rovman Powell’s name should also be there. There is still a long way to go. Keep doing what I’m doing, keep improving and I’ll get there.”