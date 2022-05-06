IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Rovman Powell told Rishabh Pant to trust him at No 5-

Rovman Powell, who has played at different numbers in the batting order in IPL-15 so far, had asked skipper Rishabh Pant to show faith in him as the number five batsman and Delhi Capitals (DC) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). During the victory, he played a brilliant innings by landing at his favorite position.

Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls here on Thursday and shared a century partnership with David Warner (92 not out) as Delhi won the match by 21 runs. Powell told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match, “I told him (Pant) to trust me as the number five batsman. Give me a chance to start. Let the first 15-20 balls make sense. That’s how I want to bat. After the first 20 balls, I will try to take full advantage of that.

He later told reporters, “Before playing in the IPL, I knew that I was in good form. I knew I had worked hard.” The 28-year-old all-rounder made his Indian Premier League debut as the No. 6 batsman. He then dropped to number five in two matches but was again sent to number six. He was very disappointed when he was sent to number eight.

Powell said, “It was a little difficult for me in the beginning of the IPL but I believed in myself. I chatted with Rishabh. Told him that I was a little disappointed to land at number eight.”

Powell said about his conversation with Warner about the final over, “At the beginning of the over I told him do you want me to take a run so that you can complete a century. He said, listen, cricket is not played like this. You should try to play as many long shots as possible and that’s what I did.