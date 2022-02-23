IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

Delhi Capitals Appoints Assistant Coach: The former pacer will work with head coach Ricky Ponting, bowling coach James Hopes and two other assistant coaches – Shane Watson and Praveen Amre.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has confirmed that Ajit Agarkar has been included in the team as an assistant coach. The former India pacer will work with head coach Ricky Ponting, bowling coach James Hopes and two other assistant coaches – Shane Watson and Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals have snapped ties with last season’s assistant coaches Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra.

Agarkar said, “I am very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals team for this season. After being a player, I am fortunate to be back at Delhi Capitals with a different responsibility. It’s obviously very exciting.’

Agarkar said, “We have a young and wonderful team under the leadership of one of the most talented players in the world – Rishabh Pant. Coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Can’t wait to work with him and start cherishing some special memories.

Ajit Agarkar has the experience of playing 26 Test matches, 191 One Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals. He has played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their fielding coach.