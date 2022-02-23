Sports

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra
Written by admin
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoints Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach, breaks ties with Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

Delhi Capitals Appoints Assistant Coach: The former pacer will work with head coach Ricky Ponting, bowling coach James Hopes and two other assistant coaches – Shane Watson and Praveen Amre.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has confirmed that Ajit Agarkar has been included in the team as an assistant coach. The former India pacer will work with head coach Ricky Ponting, bowling coach James Hopes and two other assistant coaches – Shane Watson and Pravin Amre. Delhi Capitals have snapped ties with last season’s assistant coaches Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra.

Agarkar said, “I am very excited to be a part of the Delhi Capitals team for this season. After being a player, I am fortunate to be back at Delhi Capitals with a different responsibility. It’s obviously very exciting.’

Agarkar said, “We have a young and wonderful team under the leadership of one of the most talented players in the world – Rishabh Pant. Coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Can’t wait to work with him and start cherishing some special memories.

Ajit Agarkar has the experience of playing 26 Test matches, 191 One Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals. He has played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their fielding coach.


#IPL #Delhi #Capitals #appoints #Ajit #Agarkar #assistant #coach #breaks #ties #Mohammad #Kaif #Ajay #Ratra

READ Also  Mike Krzyzewski’s Finish at Duke Comes on His Terms
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment