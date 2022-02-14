Sports

IPL 2022 Faf Du Plessis Can Lead RCB Speculations Raised After Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Statement Post Mega Auction

IPL 2022 Faf Du Plessis Can Lead RCB Speculations Raised After Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Statement Post Mega Auction
IPL 2022 Faf Du Plessis Can Lead RCB Speculations Raised After Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Statement Post Mega Auction

IPL 2022 Faf Du Plessis Can Lead RCB Speculations Raised After Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Statement Post Mega Auction

IPL 2022 Faf Du Plessis Can Lead RCB Speculations Raised After Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Statement Post Mega Auction

IPL 2022, RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Speaks on Du Plessis Leadership Skills: Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar has given a statement after picking Faf du Plessis in the team. He has talked about the leadership quality of the South African cricketer. After which speculations are rife whether du Plessis will captain RCB

Virat Kohli had decided to step down from the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the IPL last year. Since then, there was a lot of speculation about the new captain of RCB. There were also reports that the management is celebrating Kohli again. But the statement of coach Sanjay Bangar after the mega auction has given a new direction to this discussion.

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar has said in a press release the day after the auction ends that the arrival of former South African captain Faf du Plessis will not only strengthen the batting but his leadership ability will also benefit the team. RCB has attached du Plessis with them by spending 7 crores.

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis was earlier with Chennai Super Kings. Bangar’s leadership statement has fueled speculation whether Faf du Plessis can take over the command of this team after Virat Kohli. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Bangar said in the release issued by the team after the auction, “The batting will be very strong with the arrival of Faf du Plessis. He is a brilliant player and has always been performing well at the highest level. We needed a player who would make the top order strong. With his arrival, this problem has been solved. He has immense experience of playing in different formats. Not only the beginning of batting, he also has the capability of leadership.

Let us tell you that RCB has bought Harshal Patel and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 10.75 crore and Josh Hazlewood of Australia for Rs 7.75 crore. At the same time, the team had already retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

Regarding the auction, Bangar said that, we are happy with the players bought in the auction. Our aim was to bring stability to the team and also to diversify to suit the changing circumstances in the T20 tournament. Every player will have a solid role in the team and we have also picked strong players for backup.

Talking about his key players, he said, “The bowling has been strengthened with the arrival of Josh Hazlewood. He has a lot of experience in this format. On the other hand, Hasranga is a useful batsman at number seven and a brilliant leg spinner. At number six, we have a good finisher in Dinesh Karthik. Harshal Patel did a great job last season and we are happy to have him back.

Here is the full squad of RCB (with price)

Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammad Siraj (7 Cr), Faf du Plessis (7 Cr), Dinesh Karthik (5.50 Cr), Anuj Rawat (3.40 Cr), Finn Allen (0.80 Cr), Luvneeth Sisodia (0.20 Cr), Akash Deep (0.20 Cr), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr), Jason Behrendorff (0.75 Cr), Chama Milind (0.25 Cr), Karn Sharma (0.50 Cr), Siddharth Kaul (0.75 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr), Wanindu Hasranga (10.75 Cr), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.40 Cr), Mahipal Lomror (0.95 Cr), Sherfane Rutherford (1 Cr), Suyash Prabhu Desai (0.30 Cr), Anishwar Gautam (0.20 Cr), David Villi (2 Cr).


