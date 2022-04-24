IPL 2022 final will be played in Ahemdabad kolkata to host two playoffs South Africa Series Announced- Know where will be played against final and playoff, schedule of T20 series against South Africa also released

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team women’s challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24 to 28, after a meeting of the board’s apex council. The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) play-offs and eliminator matches will be played in Kolkata on May 24 and 26, while the second play-off and final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29.

In these matches, there will be full presence of spectators in the stadium. BCCI President Ganguly told media persons, “The Women’s Challenger Series will be held from May 24 to 28 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.” To be held in Ahmedabad. In this, 100% spectator attendance will be allowed for matches played after the conclusion of the league phase on 22 May.

IPL 2022 Playoff 1- 24 May 2022 – Kolkata.

IPL 2022 Eliminator – 26 May 2022 – Kolkata.

IPL 2022 Playoff 2- 27 May 2022- Ahmedabad.

IPL 2022 Final- 29 May 2022- Ahmedabad.

The league phase will end on May 22 in Maharashtra- The venues for the IPL playoffs were formally decided at the Apex Council meeting of the BCCI on Saturday. The league phase of the tournament will conclude on May 22 in Maharashtra. After this, the four teams will reach Kolkata and Ahmedabad in the bio-bubble. Explain that due to Corona, IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 were organized in UAE. Some matches of IPL 2021 were played in India itself. Last year, it had to be postponed due to the second wave of Corona in India.

Schedule for the series against South Africa releasedAlong with this, the BCCI also announced the dates and venue of the five-match T20 International series to be played against South Africa. The matches will be played on 9th, 12th, 14th, 17th and 19th June. It has been entrusted to Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag (Visakhapatnam), Rajkot and Bangalore. The series against South Africa is to be held before the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. In such a situation, this series will be very important. India had earlier played a T20I series against Sri Lanka, in which they won 3-0.

