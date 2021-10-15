IPL 2022 Franchisees can retain maximum 3 Indian or 2 foreign cricketers BCCI contemplates special picks for 2 new IPL franchises New Rule

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may allow teams to retain 4 players for the next season. According to Cricbuzz, out of this 3 will be Indians and 1 foreign. There is also a possibility that there can be a maximum of 3 Indians or a maximum of 2 foreign players.

Two new teams are going to appear in IPL 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also made rules for selecting the current players. However, it depends on how many players are allowed to be retained for the remaining eight teams.

The BCCI is considering allowing two new IPL teams to buy certain players out of the auction. Obviously, the move is aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for new players, as the existing eight IPL franchises are set to be given the option of retention.

Sources in the BCCI and the franchises have indicated that both the teams will be able to pick some of the players who have made themselves into the auction. The exact mechanism for selecting the players is being worked out, but of course, the players selected will be big names and their fees will be decided by the franchisee and the player.

The number of players available for specific selection has not yet been decided, but is expected to be 2 or 3. However, their final number will be decided on the basis of the sanctioned retention players for the current eight IPL teams.

If four players are allowed to retain then it is unlikely that a Right to Match (RTM) card will be facilitated. Questions in this regard are believed to have been sent to the BCCI by the existing franchises and some agencies.

The BCCI has replied to him saying that the retention policy will be announced later. However, the retention policy is expected to come into play when the BCCI formally announces the two new teams later this month or soon thereafter.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has postponed the sale of ITT documents by 10 days, extending the deadline from October 10 to 20. The obvious reason for the adjournment has been given to the insistence of some new parties.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCCI said, “As requested by various interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date of purchase of ITT documents to October 20.” However, the board has confirmed that the postponement of this process will not delay the sale of teams scheduled for October 25.