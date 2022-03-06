IPL 2022 Full Schedule 2022 Announced League Stage Matches To Start From 26th March Till 22nd May know full details

IPL 2022 Full Schedule And Fixtures: The complete schedule of all the matches of the league stage of IPL 2022 has been released. A total of 70 league matches will be played from 26 March to 22 May. However, the venue and dates of the four playoff matches have not been announced yet. The final match will be held on May 29.

The bugle of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has sounded and the schedule of 70 league matches of this season has also been released on Sunday. The league stage matches will be played from 26 March to 22 May. This league will be organized for a total of 65 days and the final match will be played on 29 May. So far only the league stage schedule has been announced and the playoff schedule is yet to come.

Talking about the venue of 70 matches in the league stage, a total of 55 matches will be played in Mumbai. The matches will be held at Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadiums. Apart from this, 15 matches will be held in Pune. The 20-20 matches of the IPL 2022 league stage will be held at the Wankhede and DY Patil stadiums. At the same time, 15 matches will be held at Brabourne Stadium and 15 matches will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune. The venues of the four playoff matches have not been decided yet.

The first match of IPL 2022 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, March 26. The first double header will be held on the second day on Sunday 27 March. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face in the first match of the first double header. Then Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the second match. The evening matches will start at 7.30 pm IST while the afternoon matches will be played at 3.30 pm (half an hour before the toss).

Here is the complete schedule of the league stage of IPL 2022

The format of IPL 2022 will be changed!

IPL 2022 will be played in a changed format. This time the 10 teams are divided into two groups of 5-5. However, despite this, each team will play 14-14 matches as before. Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) are grouped into Group A, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been placed in Group B.

The format of IPL 2022 matches is such that each team will play 2-2 matches against each team in their group. In this way a team will have eight matches in total. She will play the remaining six matches with the team of the other group. Out of these, she will play two matches with the team in front of her. All the teams have been divided into groups according to their performance in the previous seasons of IPL.

It is worth noting that for the first time in IPL 2022, 10 teams are participating. This season two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants have become a part of the league. Earlier on February 12 and 13, a mega auction was held for the league in which Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player and was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.