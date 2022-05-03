IPL 2022 Garware Club House in huge loss wants number of matches at Wankhede reduced

The Garware Club House, located inside the premises of the Wankhede Stadium, has written a letter to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Vijay Patil requesting that the number of IPL matches at this ground be reduced, citing the damage caused to it. Wankhede is the host of IPL 2022 matches. The last match will be between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 22 May.

Raj Purohit, vice-president of Garware Club, wrote a letter on April 26 due to IPL matches, saying, “Due to IPL matches, the police have imposed a lot of restrictions on the entry of members and vendors, including other people, into the club house. This time the number of matches has been increased from five/six to 21. There is also a possibility of shifting the matches to be played in Pune to the Wankhede Stadium. This means a lot of inconvenience to our members and a huge financial loss to the clubhouse.”

Purohit said that due to summer vacations in schools and colleges, children of members want to take advantage of sports, gym and swimming pool facilities here, but due to IPL they are facing a lot of trouble. He said, “IPL matches require the members to undergo police searches, stand outside the gates and also face the security personnel so that they can be given entry.

Purohit further added, “Moreover, if the members come along with their guests to avail the facilities of the clubhouse, at times both have to go back. In addition, members face restrictions regarding parking on match days. They are forced to park their vehicles on the road, compromising on the safety of their vehicles.

Purohit further said, “Due to such restrictions, the number of club members has reduced considerably and bookings for rooms and banquet halls have to be canceled. In addition, the number of members availing the catering and bar facilities has also come down. This has had a great impact on the financial condition of the club house. Due to so many IPL matches played at the Wankhede Stadium during April and May, 2022, there has been a loss of about crores in revenue.