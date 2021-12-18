IPL 2022 Gautam Gambhir Appointed As Mentor of Lucknow Franchise Owned by Sanjeev Goenka RPSG Group BJP MP Won IPL Title Twice in Past

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the mentor of the Lucknow franchise by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group for IPL 2022. Earlier, the information about making Andy Flower the coach was revealed.

In view of IPL 2022 (IPL), a big information has come out on Saturday. Former India cricketer and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the mentor of the new team Lucknow for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. According to media reports, Gambhir, who made KKR the IPL champion twice under his captaincy, will take over this new responsibility in the upcoming season.

Earlier, Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG group had appointed Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower, former assistant coach of Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings, as their coach. According to the reports, former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul will be seen taking over the reins of this team.

Talking to cricket website Cricbuzz, Lucknow’s owner Sanjeev Goenka confirmed this and said, ‘Yes, we have taken him (Gautam Gambhir).’ This is the second biggest appointment so far this year for the new team of Lucknow in the IPL. Andy Flower was appointed head coach on Friday.

Gautam Gambhir also gave this information by tweeting and also expressed his gratitude to Sanjeev Goenka. He wrote that, ‘Even today the fire of winning is alive in me. It is a matter of luck for me that I got a chance to join the league once again. Thanks to Dr. Sanjeev Goenka for associating me with the IPL team of Lucknow. Not for the dressing room but for the sentiments of the people of UP, I will contest once again.

It’s a privilege to be in the contest again. Thanks Dr.Goenka for incl me in #LucknowIPLTeam as its mentor.The fire to win still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me. I won’t be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit & soul of UP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group had bought this franchise in October after spending 7 thousand 90 crores. Since then, information about KL Rahul becoming the captain of this team started coming to the fore. According to media reports, Rahul and Afghan star Rashid Khan are set to join this team, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Won IPL title twice

Let us tell you that under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has won the IPL title twice. Gambhir, who became a cricketer-turned-MP in 2012 and 2014, made KKR champions under his captaincy. After that he was associated with Delhi Capitals.

Talking about Gautam Gambhir’s IPL career, he has played a total of 154 IPL matches. He also has 4218 runs to his name with 36 half-centuries. 93 runs is his highest score in IPL. He played his first IPL match for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. The last time he caught the bat for Delhi was in 2018.