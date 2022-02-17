IPL 2022 Glenn Maxwell Set To Miss Initial Matches For RCB Along With Pakistan Series Due to Marriage Dates

Glenn Maxwell May Miss IPL 2022 Initial Matches: Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman of Indian origin will tie the knot on March 27. Due to this Maxwell has been ruled out of the Pakistan series. At the same time, for this reason, he may have to stay out of the initial matches of IPL 2022 as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may face a setback in the initial phase of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s wedding card was leaked on Tuesday, after which he spoke to Fox Sports and gave information about many things. He also told that he will not be able to play in the Pakistan series due to the change of schedule and clash of marriage dates.

He said in an interview with Fox Sports that, due to the change in schedule, I will no longer be able to play the Pakistan series. But further he spoke of being present for the tour of Sri Lanka and India. He also said that, earlier I had a discussion with CA (Cricket Australia) before fixing the dates and there was a gap of about two weeks.

So when I took the final call on the dates, I was happy that I would not have to miss any series, the Australian all-rounder said after the third T20 match against Sri Lanka in Canberra. After that last year when I came to the (Cricket Australia) contract meeting, they told that the series against Pakistan will happen at this time.

Maxwell said that this conversation was different from the previous conversation. But happy wife happy life. Because of this, unfortunately I will not be able to play this series. It would not be appropriate to postpone the marriage any further.

RCB may get a setback in the opening matches?

Let us tell you that the Pakistan series will start from March 29 and the BCCI is expressing its desire to start the IPL from March 25. At the same time, according to the previous announcement, IPL 2022 is to start from April 2. According to Maxwell’s wedding card, she will be married according to Tamil customs with Indian-origin Vini Raman in Melbourne on March 27.

After which practically it may be difficult for them to join RCB on time as per the quarantine rules etc. According to many media reports including PTI, Maxwell is set not to play in the initial matches of IPL. The IPL franchise also retained Glenn Maxwell along with Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj. Speculation is rife that he is also a contender for the captaincy for RCB.