IPL 2022 GT vs MI Rashid Khan: My focus is always on economy-IPL 2022: How does Rashid Khan put pressure on batsmen? Afghan spinner himself revealed the secret

Rashid Khan may not get many wickets in this IPL season but the Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans star spinner does not mind as he has been bowling economical spells for the team. Rashid has so far taken 11 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 6.84. After the five-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, he said, “It is always special to take wickets in bowling in T20 but my thinking is different because my focus has always been on the economy. That’s why I have been able to put pressure on the batsmen.

Rashid said, “But compared to other seasons this year there have been fewer wickets. In some matches, I could not bowl as expected, but T20 cricket is like that. There’s a lot to learn here.” Gujarat team could not score nine runs to win in the last over against Mumbai. Rashid said, ‘The match changed with the run outs of Hardik and Rahul Teotia. The beauty of T20 is that sometimes you score nine runs in two balls and sometimes you can’t even make it in six balls. There is a lot to learn in this and we will not repeat the mistakes made in the previous matches.

Mumbai Indians posted a score of 177 for six with Tim David’s (44 not out) opening partnership of 74 runs for the first wicket by Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma. Gujarat Titans got off to a good start with a 106-run opening stand between experienced wicketkeeper-batsmen Wriddhiman Saha (55 runs) and Shubman Gill (52) but failed to chase down the target this time with the loss of wickets. In 20 overs, only 172 runs could be scored for five wickets.

Captain Hardik Pandya scored 24 runs before being run out. Sai Sudarshan (14), who scored a half-century in the last match, was dismissed for a hit. This was the second successive win for five-time champions Mumbai Indians, already out of the race for the playoffs. For that Murugan Ashwin took two wickets in the same over and Kieron Pollard took one wicket.

David Miller (19 not out) and Pandya were leading their team to victory. But in the 18th over, Pandya was run out. Miller hit Bumrah for a six in the 19th over. With this, nine runs were needed to win in the last over. But this time Tevatia could not play the role of ‘finisher’ and was run out. Gujarat Titans continues to top the table with eight wins from 11 matches.