IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi- Gujarat vs Hyderabad Live Updates

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH: Gujarat vs Hyderabad

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Streaming: The 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is being played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Gujarat won the toss and decided to bowl first. Hyderabad did not start well. In the third over, Mohammed Shami gave a shock to the team by dismissing Kane Williamson. In the fifth over, he walked Rahul Tripathi. In the 12th over, the team’s score crossed 100. Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century.

There was no change in the Gujarat team. There was a change in Hyderabad. Washington Sundar came back in place of Jagdish Suchit. Kane Williamson lost the toss for the first time in the season. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, Gujarat has played 7 matches so far and lost only 1. He has 12 points and his net run rate is +0.396. Gujarat Titans have won the last three matches in a row. Sunrisers Hyderabad is led by Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. The team has played 7 matches so far, winning 5 and losing only 2. He has 10 points and his net run rate is +0.691. Hyderabad has been unbeaten from their last 5 matches of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other for the second time in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the first match by 8 wickets. In the first match between the two teams, Gujarat Titans batted first and scored 162-7 with the help of Hardik Pandya’s 50 not out and Abhinav Manohar’s 35. Later, Hyderabad chased down the target with the help of 42 from Abhishek Sharma and 57 from Kane Williamson. Won the match by 8 wickets.