IPL 2022: Harshal Patel Leaves Bio-bubble Following Death of His Sister’s Death

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘bio-bubble’ due to the death of a member of his family. PTI has learned that Harshal opted out of the bio-bubble after hearing the news of a family member’s demise after the match against Mumbai Indians. Harshal has been doing well for RCB over the past two seasons, picking up two wickets in the team’s seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

An IPL source said, “Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to the demise of his sister. He didn’t take the team bus from Pune to Mumbai. “He will join Bubble before the next match against Chennai Super Kings on April 12. The 31-year-old Harshal has played eight T20 Internationals since his debut last year.

According to media reports, his sister was running ill for a few days. Harshal Patel may have to follow the quarantine rules to make a comeback in Bio-Bubble. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match in IPL 2022 is to be held on 12 April against Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel has taken 6 wickets in 4 matches so far in IPL 2022. Harshal Patel is the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2021. He took 32 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2021 at an average of 14.34 and economy of 8.14.

Harshal Patel He hails from Sanand, Gujarat. However, in domestic cricket, he plays for Haryana. Harshal has also made his debut for India in T20 Internationals. He has played 8 T20 International matches so far. In this, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 22.45 and economy of 8.51.

Harshal Patel He made his T20 International debut in November last year in a match against New Zealand in Ranchi. He played his last T20 International match against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February 2022.

Harshal Patel is the second bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maidens. He achieved this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022. Before him, Siraj has done this achievement in his name.