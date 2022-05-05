IPL 2022: Ian Bishop worried that many types of bowlers are getting Virat Kohli out

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has said that Virat Kohli has not been able to score runs fluently in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it is a matter of concern that different types of bowlers are getting him out. Kohli has scored 175 runs in this season so far with the help of just one half-century. During this his strike rate has been just 111.09.

Kohli’s 33-ball 30 against Chennai Super Kings was bowled by Moeen Ali. Bishop said he is concerned about Kohli’s struggle against spin, especially against off-spin. “During the first 10-15 runs, he has not been able to score runs with the ball and he is not even showing the will to do so,” Bishop told ESPNcricinfo’s ‘T20 Time Out’ program.

Bishop further said, “He improved the strike rate by hitting a six in the last match but then his run-scoring pace slowed down. It is not happening with Virat only in this season. The same was happening to him in the last season as well. It is worrying. “After playing so many deliveries in the beginning of the innings, if you are not able to score runs fast, then you have to stretch your innings. If you don’t play long innings, it will be a difficult situation for the team. ,

Referring to Kohli’s struggle against spinners, Bishop said, “He was dismissed by Roston Chase during the West Indies tour of India (in February). We have seen him get out to the off-spinners in the last few Test matches. I am worried about it. He is not able to dominate the bowlers.

Let us tell you that Bangalore beat Chennai by 13 runs. Batting first, Bangalore scored 173 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai’s team could only manage 160 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. With this, the team led by Faf du Plessis has reached number four in the points table after winning 6 out of 11 matches. At the same time, the team of Chennai has been able to win only 3 matches out of 10. He is at number 9 in the points table.