IPL 2022 Kevin Pietersen says Gujarat Titans remind me of Rajasthan Royals of 2008 under Shane Warne

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said the Gujarat Titans (GT) has glimpses of 2008 title winners Rajasthan Royals (RR), finding ways to consistently win matches in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pietersen feels the new team is not the best team if seen on paper, but he has ‘excellent mental strength’. Such was the case with the late Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

The captain of the Titans is Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the team is performing well in its very first season. The team has lost just one match in eight matches and is at the top of the points table. Pietersen wrote for ‘Betway’, “At this point it looks like it will be difficult to stop Gujarat Titans in the IPL. When I saw their team I didn’t think they would be top of the table but now they are doing well. ,

Pietersen further said, “It reminds me of Rajasthan Royals when they won the title in 2008 under Shane Warne. They weren’t the best team on paper but everyone knew what they were doing and they had a great mindset.” And Peterson thinks it’s “too much”. He said that the team’s dressing room is full of negative energy.

KKR have used four different opening pairs this season but to no avail. The team suffered its fifth consecutive defeat earlier this week and are seventh in the points table. Pietersen said, “I know Mumbai Indians have had a bad season, but KKR are also in bad shape. They won three of their first four matches and have been losing consecutively since then. ,

Pietersen continued, “They have used 19 players so far, which is a lot. It’s a terrible situation for a big franchise like him. Unlike Gujarat, the team’s dressing room is full of negative energy. Pietersen feels the former champion lacks the “out-of-the-box innovative thinking” that led him to the final last season.