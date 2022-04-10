IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Aakash Chopra dig on Delhi Capitals over Sarfraz Khan demotion

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Delhi Capitals (DC) batted brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. The team made a huge total of 215 runs for five wickets with the help of half-centuries from opener Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. However, everyone is surprised by the team management’s decision not to send Sarfaraz Khan to bat.

Even after the fall of five wickets, he did not come to bat. Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel were sent to bat first. Surprised by this, the former cricketer of Team India has taken a dig at the franchise. Chopra tweeted, “Sarfaraz is not playing?? I thought he batted really well in the last match… and as a reward he was demoted in this match.”

He scored an unbeaten 36 off 28 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and shared a 75-run partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant. The team had scored 149/3. Lucknow won this match by 6 wickets.

Despite playing a decent innings, Capitals demoted Sarfaraz in the batting order in the match against Kolkata. Batting first, Capitals posted a massive total of 215/5. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got the team off to a good start with a 93-run partnership for the first wicket.

After this captain Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel came to bat. The decision to promote Patel and Thakur proved to be correct. Both added 51 runs in 25 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Akshar scored 22 runs in 14 balls with the help of one six and two fours. At the same time, Shardul scored 29 runs in 11 balls with the help of three sixes and one four.