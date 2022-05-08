IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Brendon McCullum rues Kolkata Knight Riders Powerplay struggles after defeat against Lucknow Supergaints- IPL 2022: Why Kolkata Knight Riders are losing? Coach Brendon McCullum explained the reason

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need to improve in several areas but their head coach Brendon McCullum feels their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign is on the way to an early end due to a lack of performance in the Powerplays. Is. Former champions KKR were thrashed by 75 runs by Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, their seventh loss in IPL 2022.

McCullum said the team will have to find a way to play more aggressively by saving wickets in the first six overs. “We have struggled in the powerplay which has been disappointing for us this entire season,” he told reporters after the match. We did well throughout the tournament in the middle overs and didn’t play badly even in the death overs.

McCullum said, “But in the powerplay, we did not perform well. We have to find a way to bat aggressively without losing wickets in the powerplays. His openers could not give the team the start that is required to win the match.

Brendon McCullum said, “If you look at the other team at the top of the points table, one of their openers scored the highest score in the match. This is an area that we have not been able to settle. Unfortunately some players were not in the form they wanted.

McCullum also said, “It happens sometimes in a tournament like this. You also have to change players. It’s been a little disappointing. But the players are working really hard. This does not necessarily mean that we will get favorable results but their efforts cannot be blamed.