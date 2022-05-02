IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live: Rajasthan got a big setback, Butler returned to the pavilion; Watch the live score of the match here
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Streaming in Hindi: The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl. He has made two changes in his playing XI.
Shreyas Iyer replaced Venkatesh Iyer with Anukul Roy in the playing XI. Considering Shivam Mavi’s good record against Rajasthan Royals, he has also been given a place in the playing XI. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that he has included Karun Nair in his playing XI in place of Darrell Mitchell.
In this match both the teams have landed with these players.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Inderjit (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Rai, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/W), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 02 May 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders
vs
Rajasthan Royals 94/3 (13.5)
BowlersORWKT
Anukul Roy*3.5221
Tim Southee2201
BatsmanRB
Sanju Samson51 39
Ryan Parag *2 2
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 47 ) Kolkata Knight Riders elected to field
Live Updates
IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Andre Russell needs 73 runs and Sunil Narine 19 runs to achieve another record in IPL.
Anukul gives KKR third success
Anukul Rai brings the 14th over. Anukush got Karun Nair caught by Rinku Singh at deep mid-wicket off his very first ball. With the help of Anukul who wore the debut cap, he also took his first IPL wicket. Karun Nair was dismissed for 13 runs in 13 balls. Riyan Parag came to the crease in place of Karun.
Sanju Samson just one run away from half century
Tim Southee brings the 13th over. Sanju Samson hit a four off his very first ball. Karun Nair hit a four on the fifth ball. 12 runs came in the account of Rajasthan Royals from this over. Rajasthan Royals are 90 for 2 after thirteen overs. Sanju Samson has 49 runs in 37 balls and Karun Nair has 13 runs in 12 balls.
Rajasthan scored 78 runs in 12 overs, lost 2 wickets
Sunil Narine brings the 12th over. Only 4 runs came in the account of Rajasthan Royals from his over. After twelve overs, the score of Rajasthan Royals is 78 for 2 wickets. Sanju Samson has 43 runs in 34 balls and Karun Nair has 8 runs in 9 balls.
Sanju hit 2 off 2 balls in Shivam Mavi’s over
Shivam Mavi brings the 11th over. Sanju hit two consecutive fours on his third and fourth balls. A total of 12 runs came in the account of Rajasthan Royals from this over. After eleven overs, the score of Rajasthan Royals is 74 for 2 wickets. Sanju Samson has 41 runs in 31 balls and Karun Nair has 6 runs in 6 balls.
Tim Southee took a blow in his very first over.
Sunil Narine brings the 8th over. Sanju hit a four on his second ball. Tim Southee brings the ninth over. Jos Buttler hit a four on his second ball. However, Butler lost his wicket on the next ball. Southee gets Butler caught by Shivam Mavi at long on. Butler was dismissed for 22 runs in 25 balls. Karun Nair came to the crease in place of Butler. After nine overs, Rajasthan Royals are 58 for 2 wickets. Sanju Samson has 29 runs in 23 balls. Karun Nair has 2 runs in 2 balls.
Sanju Samson took the ball of Anukul across the boundary.
Anukul Roy brings the sixth over. He gave only 5 runs in the first 5 balls, but Samson hit a six in the last ball. After six overs, Rajasthan Royals are 38 for one. Jos Buttler has 13 runs in 17 balls and Sanju has 21 runs in 15 balls.
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Sanju Samson hit 2 fours in Umesh Yadav’s over
Sunil Narine brought the fourth over. Sanju Samson opened his account by hitting a four on his fifth ball. Umesh Yadav brought the fifth over. Jos Buttler hit a four off his first ball. Umesh’s fourth ball became a no-ball. Samson takes full advantage of the free hit and hits a boundary. He also hit a four on the fifth ball. Rajasthan Royals are 27 for one after five overs. Jos Buttler has 11 runs in 14 balls and Sanju has 12 runs in 12 balls.
RR vs KKR: Umesh Yadav catches Devdutt Padikkal on his own ball
The second over debutant Man Anukul Roy brought it. Only 3 runs came in Rajasthan’s account from his over. Umesh Yadav brings the third over. He took the catch of Devdutt Padikkal in his very first ball in the follow-through. Padikkal was dismissed for 2 runs in 5 balls. In his place, Sanju Samson came to the crease.
KKR vs RR: Jos Buttler hits Umesh Yadav for a four
Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Umesh Yadav brought the first over for Kolkata Knight Riders. Jos Buttler opened his and the team’s account by hitting a four on his third ball. After the first over, Rajasthan Royals score 4 runs without losing a wicket.
Rinku Singh gave the debut cap to Anukul Rai
Anukul Roy has been given the debut cap from Kolkata Knight Riders. The special thing is that Anukul Rai was worn by debut cap Rinku Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders eyeing revenge on Rajasthan Royals
Both the teams are facing each other for the second time this season. The last time they played against each other, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs. In IPL 2022, both the teams have to face defeat in their last match. In such a situation, the eyes of both the teams will be to return to the path of victory.
Here is the playing XI of Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/W), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Here is the playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Inderjit (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Rai, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.
Rinku Singh of UP is thankful to Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh said before the toss, It has been five years playing with KKR. This team has backed me a lot. It’s a lot of fun playing with them. When I got injured, this team gave full support. The atmosphere of the dressing room is very nice. Winning and losing is part of the game, but the atmosphere in the dressing room should always be good.
IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Score: Jos Buttler has scored 566 runs after nine matches. In IPL 2016, Virat Kohli scored 561 runs after the same number of matches. Can Butler break the record for most runs in an IPL season set by Kohli (973)? Wankhede Stadium Rajasthan Royals have played 14 matches so far. In this, she has been able to win only 3. Andre Russell is 73 runs away from 2000 runs in IPL, while Sunil Narine needs 19 more runs to complete 1000 runs in the league.
