IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live: Rajasthan got a big setback, Butler returned to the pavilion; Watch the live score of the match here

IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Streaming in Hindi: The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl. He has made two changes in his playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer replaced Venkatesh Iyer with Anukul Roy in the playing XI. Considering Shivam Mavi’s good record against Rajasthan Royals, he has also been given a place in the playing XI. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that he has included Karun Nair in his playing XI in place of Darrell Mitchell.

In this match both the teams have landed with these players.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Inderjit (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Rai, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/W), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.