IPL 2022 KL Rahul equals Rohit Sharma record of most 100s by Indian batters in T20 cricket surpasses Virat Kohli check MI reaction

In IPL 2022, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) captain KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. He played an innings of 103 runs in 62 balls. This is his second century this season and the interesting thing is that he has scored both the centuries against Mumbai only. The right-handed opener equaled Rohit Sharma during his century and went past Virat Kohli.

Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for most centuries as an Indian batsman in T20 cricket. He has scored six centuries. Rahul equaled his record. He scored his sixth century. Virat Kohli is at number three in this matter. He has scored 5 centuries. While Suresh Raina has scored 4 centuries.

Lucknow scored 168 for 6 in 20 overs against Mumbai. Out of this, KL Rahul scored 103 runs in 62 balls at a strike rate of 166.13. While the rest of the batsmen scored 57 runs in 58 balls at a strike rate of 98.28. He hit 4 sixes and 12 fours in his innings. He made another record against Mumbai Indians. He has scored 867 runs in 16 innings against the team. He left Suresh Raina behind. He has scored 824 runs in 34 innings. Let us tell you that 5 centuries have been scored in IPL 2022. Of these, three Jos Buttler and KL Rahul have scored two centuries.

Mumbai Indians praised KL Rahul’s century innings – KL Rahul is also at number one in terms of scoring the most 50-plus scores in the first 70 innings as an opener in IPL. He has done this 30 times. On the other hand, David Warner has done 24, Chris Gayle 22, Virat Kohli 22 and Ajinkya Rahane has done this 21 times. Mumbai Indians have praised KL Rahul for his century. The team wrote on Instagram that it is necessary to score runs against Mumbai, is KL? Also wrote Well Plaid.