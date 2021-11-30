IPL 2022 KL Rahul Rashid Khan allegedly approached Lucknow franchise controversies before debut poaching accused Unhappy Preity Zinta PBKS Kaviya Maran SRH complain BCCI can take action

IPL 2022 Retention: Even before the debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the new team of Lucknow has been embroiled in controversies. Preity Zinta’s co-owned Punjab Kings and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad have accused her of wooing their star players KL Rahul and Rashid Khan respectively.

In this regard, both the franchises have complained to the BCCI about the Lucknow team. Inside Sports’ news has claimed that if such allegations are found to be true, then BCCI can also take action against the Lucknow team. It is to be known that before IPL 2022, the current 8 franchises have to submit the list of their respective players to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by 30 November.

In IPL 2022, 10 teams will take part instead of eight. The two new teams will be from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The report states that the Lucknow team has made false attempts to include KL Rahul and Rashid Khan in their team. The BCCI is also probing the matter.

A senior BCCI functionary was quoted as saying in the report, “We have not received any written complaint in this regard, but yes, two franchises have complained to us about the wrongful retention of players by the Lucknow team. We are probing the matter.

“If the allegations are found to be true, we will take necessary action,” the official said. We don’t want to upset the balance. You can’t avoid such things when there is a lot of competition, but it is not fair for the current teams, that too when they are trying to balance everything.

It is clear that KL Rahul will leave Punjab Kings before the IPL 2022 mega auction. Several other reports claimed that he was not happy with the team’s performance and therefore wanted to leave. However, this can also be a reason behind what is coming out now.

The new Lucknow-based franchise managed to persuade KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings by giving him a better offer. However, from a sporting point of view it is called poaching. Apart from Rahul, the Lucknow franchise has also tried to persuade Rashid Khan.

As per BCCI rules, players cannot talk to other franchises until the retention period of the teams is over. The report quoted an official of the franchise as saying, “Poaching of players (by talking to individual players and trying to include them in your team) is not right in either football or cricket.”

Padathikari said, “New teams will be eager to include the best players in their team, but it is not right to make such an offer to the players of the existing teams. KL Rahul is a big player of the team. Manipulating like this by offering him a good amount to leave the team is not right.