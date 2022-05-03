IPL 2022 know about Rinku Singh son of Cyclinder distributor match winner of KKR

A small two-room quarter inside the storage compound of an LPG cylinder distribution company near the Aligarh stadium became the talk of the town just days after the IPL auction. It is the home of Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Rinku Singh, who was bought by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rinku’s 42 (23 balls, 6×4, 2×6) knock played a key role in KKR’s win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday. Chasing 153 runs, KKR chased down the target in 19.1. Rinku remained unbeaten and Nitish Rana joined him with 48 (37 balls, 3×4, 2×6).

IPL trophy is written on Travel Talent Opportunity Acquisition. It means where talent gets opportunity. From time to time this proved to be true. The world’s most popular cricket league has produced many such players, whose life has gone through a lot of hardship. Rinku’s story is also similar. His father Khanchandra makes a living for the family by delivering LPG cylinders to their homes. One of his elder brothers drives an autorickshaw, while the other brother works in a coaching centre.

Before IPL 2022, there was competition between KKR and Mumbai Indians (MI) to buy Rinku in the mega auction. KKR bought him for Rs 80 lakh. When two big franchises were bidding for him, Rinku was at his home and watching his dream live on TV. Rinku took it and said, “Thought I would go for 20 lakhs, but I got selected in 80. At first this thought came to my mind that I can contribute towards my elder brother’s wedding and also save some for my sister’s wedding. And I will shift to a better house. ,

Rinku, the third of five siblings, has seen tough times. Three years ago his family was in debt of Rs 5 lakh and was struggling to pay it. The earning people in the family were unable to repay it and Rinku was not good at studies. He calls himself the “Ninth Fail”. He knew he could have something in cricket.

Rinku earned a modest daily allowance and saved money from playing cricket while representing the UP U-19 team. The loan was paid off. Two years ago he was in the India U-19 squad’s prospects, but he could not make it to the squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Rinku explains, “Like elder brother, father also used to earn about 6-7 thousand rupees a month. My family is a bit big and I had no option but to focus on cricket. Struggle a lot in life, maybe God is giving everything in return for those days.

Rinku’s family also started believing in him when he got a motorcycle for being man of the series at a tournament in Delhi. The motorcycle was used to deliver the cylinder to his father. Not that things changed overnight after that. Once he asked his brother to help him find a job. He said, “He took me to a place and he asked me to become a housekeeper. Cleaning, cleaning and mopping was the job. I came back home and told my mother I would not go back. Let me try my luck in cricket.”

In nine matches of Ranji Trophy, Rinku has scored 692 runs at an average of 49. He was drawing attention. Last year, Punjab had included him in their team, but he remained sitting on the bench. Luck again took a turn and Mumbai Indians called him for a selection trial where he smashed a 31-ball 91. Rinku said, “I think that innings made an impact. I had a good home season and I was hoping someone would pick me up, but I never thought I would be bidding so much. No one has ever seen so much money in my family.