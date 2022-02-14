IPL 2022 Kulcha Together in Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldip Yadav Dhanashree Verma Posts Special Message – IPL 2022: ‘Kulcha’ will be seen in Rajasthan Royals together! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma said

‘Kulcha’ Will Play in Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Along with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan Royals has also added bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has posted a special message for him to join his new IPL team.

‘Kulcha’ Will Play in Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Along with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan Royals has also added bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has posted a special message for him to join his new IPL team.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, two young spinners of the Indian cricket team, together gave a lot of trouble to all the teams of the world. After this the pair of both came to be called ‘Kulcha’. Recently, in the ODI series against West Indies, both the players were seen together in the dressing room but could not play together. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in the same team in IPL 2022 as well.

‘Kulcha’ will play in the same team in IPL 2022 but there is a slight change here. The ‘Kul’ in this Kulcha is not Kuldeep Yadav, the spinner of the Indian International team. Rather, it is Kuldeep Yadav who has been added by Rajasthan Royals for the second time at a base price of 20 lakhs. At the same time, this Kuldeep is not a spinner but a left-arm fast bowler.

Who is Kuldeep Yadav of Rajasthan?

Even before this, fast bowler Kuldeep was added by Rajasthan in IPL 2021 at a base price of 20 lakhs. This year too, Rajasthan bought him for the same amount by showing trust in him. However, in the last season, he played only one match for the Pink Army. He did not do anything special in this match against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.

Earlier, he was seen in the Emerging Asia Cup held in Bangladesh in 2019. He has experience of only one match apart from one IPL match. In this match, Kuldeep gave 39 runs in 9 overs and took one wicket in his name. Now it has to be seen how much chance he gets to play for Sanju Samson’s team in IPL 2022.

Where Rajasthan Royals has added Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 6 crore 50 lakh. On the other hand, Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Both the players have a good record in the IPL. Both the players have made a lot of noise together at the international level as well.

Chahal’s wife posted a special message

Yuzvendra Chahal has been added by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022, about which his wife Dhanshree Verma has written a message sharing a video on Instagram. The main point of this message of Dhanashree is that one needs change to move ahead in life. In the end, he wrote that, ‘Everything has to be good.’

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 139 wickets in 114 IPL matches with an economy of 7.59. He has been a part of teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 40 wickets for KKR in 45 IPL matches at an economy of 8.28.