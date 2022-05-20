IPL 2022 Kumar Sangakkara Picks Rahul Dravid to bat for his life’ in Question and Answer Session With Lasith Malinga

Thought of top-of-the-line batsmen in cricket historical past, Group India coach Rahul Dravid is an professional and former participant admirer. Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara can be included in this. In a video launched on Instagram by Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara selected Rahul Dravid over a legend like Sachin Tendulkar to bat for his life throughout a dialog with Lasith Malinga on Thursday.

Responding to Malinga’s query, Dravid stated that Rahul Dravid is unimaginable in this position. He stated, “The Wall and there’s a motive behind it.” Sangakkara is at present with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the continuing Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season and is the Director of Cricket and Head Coach of the franchise. In the meantime, the franchise has appointed Malinga as their quick bowling coach this yr.

Rajasthan are shut to qualifying for the playoffs and the Sanju Samson-led facet will tackle Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) in their last league match on Friday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led workforce is already out of the race for the playoffs. In such a state of affairs, Rajasthan would really like to make a spot not solely in the playoffs but additionally in the top-2 by registering a win.

Allow us to inform that Rajasthan is at present in the factors desk of IPL 2022 with eight wins and 5 losses from 13 matches and is on the third place in the factors desk with 16 factors. Of their final sport, the workforce defeated Lucknow Tremendous Giants (LSG) by 24 runs. Trent Boult took two wickets for the workforce. Lucknow workforce is quantity 2 and Gujarat Titans is at primary.

All eyes can be on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming match of Rajasthan. Buttler is at present main the race for the Orange Cap with 627 runs in 13 matches, together with three centuries and three fifties. In the meantime, Chahal is main the purple cap race with 24 wickets in 13 matches.