IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone hits 2nd longest six in IPL history, Mayank Agarwal surprised; Rashid Khan check English All Rounder Bat – Liam Livingstone hit the second longest six in IPL history, Mayank Agarwal was also surprised; Rashid Khan checked the bat of the English all-rounder

IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Punjab Kings (PBKS) performed brilliantly against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday i.e. 3rd May 2022 and won by 8 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 62. England and Punjab Kings star all-rounder Liam Livingstone stole the charm of the match by hitting 28 runs in Mohammed Shami’s over. He included a huge six of 117 meters in Shami’s over.

With this, Liam Livingstone holds the record for the longest six in IPL 2022. Not only this, he also reached joint number two in the list of longest sixes in IPL history (since 2012). Chris Gayle holds the record for the longest six in IPL. Gayle had hit a 119m long six in the 2013 season against Pune Warriors India.

Here is the list of longest six hitters in IPL (since 2012)

length player against which team Year 119 meters Chris Gayle Pune Warriors India 2013 117 meters Ben Cutting Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 117 meters Liam Livingstone Gujarat Titans 2022 112 meters Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mumbai Indians 2012 112 meters Chris Gayle Pune Warriors India 2013 112 meters dewald brevis Punjab Kings 2022

While fans were thrilled to see Liam Livingstone smash the deliveries of one of India’s top fast bowlers, Shami, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal, head coach Anil Kumble, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra and Gujarat Titans veteran bowler Rashid Khan surprised. Rashid Khan even checked Liam Livingstone’s bat. It was seen that Rashid Khan later went to Liam Livingstone to see his bat.

By the time Shami came to bowl, Liam Livingstone had scored just 2 runs in 4 balls. After this, Livingstone pressed his foot on the accelerator and with the help of 3 sixes and 2 fours, Punjab Kings won the match with 4 overs to spare. Livingstone hit a 117m long six off Shami’s first ball. Shami’s this ball was a length ball on the off-stump. Livingstow flicked it with full force and the ball almost landed on the third floor. Livingstone hit sixes towards mid-wicket in the second half of the over and over the wicketkeeper’s head on the third ball.

After the match, Anil Kumble while talking to Star Sports said, ‘I have seen Chris Gayle do this often, but it was something different.’ Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was in the commentary box during the match, termed it as the biggest six of all time. He repeated this thing again on Star Sports after the match. By clicking on the link below, you can enjoy the stormy innings of Liam Livingstone.

Liam Livingstone Said, ‘I did not think that my batting would come. However, it was good to bat in the end. I told Mayank that I can go before you. To this the coach said that if Shikhar Dhawan is out, Mayank Agarwal will go and if Bhanuka Rajapaksa is out, I will go. We played smart. We will try to take away as much positive as possible from this match.

Mayank Agarwal Said, ‘We want to win consecutive matches from here. I told Jonny Bairstow that you go, I will anchor the innings. Livingston also went before me. He also scored fast. Strike rate was the thing in mind. What he did is outrageous. Kagiso Rabada bowled well. Because of this we got a chance to face the small target. After this there was a good partnership between Shikhar and Rajapaksa.