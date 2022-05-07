IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Lucknow beats Kolkata by 75 runs – LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Highlights: Kolkata lost by 75 runs, Lucknow team reached the top

IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: In the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs. Kolkata won the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Decided to bowl first. Lucknow scored 176 for 7 in 20 overs. Kolkata’s team was all out for 101 runs in 14.3 overs in reply to the target of 177 runs. The team of Lucknow reached the top of the points table with this win. Kolkata’s team is at number eight with eight points losing seven out of 11 matches.

Kolkata did not start well. The team got its first blow in the very first over. Mohsin Khan sent Baba Aparajit to the pavilion. In the fourth over, Dushmantha Chamira sent Shreyas Iyer to the pavilion. Aaron Finch was sent to the pavilion by Jason Holder in the sixth over. 25 runs were scored in the powerplay and 3 wickets fell. In the seventh over, Avesh Khan sent Nitish Rana to the pavilion. In the 12th over, Rinku Singh was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi. Avesh Khan to Andre Russell. Anukul Roy was dismissed in the same over. In the 15th over, Jason Holder dismissed Sunil Narine and Tim Southee. Harshit Rana is run out.

Quinton de Kock scored a half-century for Lucknow. The team got off to a bad start. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock come to open the innings. KL Rahul returned to the pavilion after being run out without playing the ball. 66 runs for 1 wicket in the powerplay. Sunil Narine sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion in the 8th over. Deepak Hooda was dismissed by Andre Russell in the 13th over. He walked off Krunal Pandya in the 15th over. Marx Stoinis was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in ​​the 19th over. There was a change in the Kolkata team. Harshit Rana got a chance in place of Umesh Yadav. There was also a change in the team of Lucknow. Avesh Khan returned in place of Krishnappa Gautam.