IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Lucknow beats Kolkata by 75 runs – LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Highlights: Kolkata lost by 75 runs, Lucknow team reached the top

IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: In the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs. Kolkata won the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Decided to bowl first. Lucknow scored 176 for 7 in 20 overs. Kolkata’s team was all out for 101 runs in 14.3 overs in reply to the target of 177 runs. The team of Lucknow reached the top of the points table with this win. Kolkata’s team is at number eight with eight points losing seven out of 11 matches.
Kolkata did not start well. The team got its first blow in the very first over. Mohsin Khan sent Baba Aparajit to the pavilion. In the fourth over, Dushmantha Chamira sent Shreyas Iyer to the pavilion. Aaron Finch was sent to the pavilion by Jason Holder in the sixth over. 25 runs were scored in the powerplay and 3 wickets fell. In the seventh over, Avesh Khan sent Nitish Rana to the pavilion. In the 12th over, Rinku Singh was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi. Avesh Khan to Andre Russell. Anukul Roy was dismissed in the same over. In the 15th over, Jason Holder dismissed Sunil Narine and Tim Southee. Harshit Rana is run out.
Quinton de Kock scored a half-century for Lucknow. The team got off to a bad start. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock come to open the innings. KL Rahul returned to the pavilion after being run out without playing the ball. 66 runs for 1 wicket in the powerplay. Sunil Narine sent Quinton de Kock to the pavilion in the 8th over. Deepak Hooda was dismissed by Andre Russell in the 13th over. He walked off Krunal Pandya in the 15th over. Marx Stoinis was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in the 19th over. There was a change in the Kolkata team. Harshit Rana got a chance in place of Umesh Yadav. There was also a change in the team of Lucknow. Avesh Khan returned in place of Krishnappa Gautam.
Indian Premier League, 2022Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 07 May 2022
Lucknow Super Giants 176/7 (20.0)
vs
Kolkata Knight Riders 101 (14.3)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 53 ) Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs
IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: With this win, the team of Lucknow has reached the top of the points table. Kolkata’s team lost seven out of 11 matches at number eight with eight points.
IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: This is the first encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG captain KL Rahul has an excellent record against the bowlers of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In T20, KL Rahul has scored 48 runs off 24 balls from Andre Russell. He has scored 131 runs in T20 matches in 72 balls from Sunil Narine at a strike rate of 181.9. Along with this, 116 runs have come off 90 balls from Tim Southee. However, Saudi and Naren have also made KL Rahul their victim 2-2 times. In such a situation, if the KKR bowlers are not able to send KL Rahul to the pavilion early, then he can create trouble for his team.
Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijit Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Inderjit, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav , Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chamira, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajput, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis. Kyle Meyers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gautam, Aayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.
