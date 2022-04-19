IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Virat Kohli dismissed on Golden Duck for the fourth time in his IPL career

The poor form of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli continues in IPL 2022. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Anuj Rawat was dismissed by Dushmantha Chamira and gave the first blow to the team. After this Kohli came to bat and returned to the pavilion on the first ball. Chamira bowls Kohli outside off-stump and Virat gives Deepak Hooda a simple catch at backward point.

Kohli has failed to score a half-century this season. He scored 48 runs in the match against Mumbai Indians. This is his highest score so far this season. He scored an unbeaten 41 in the first match of the season against Punjab Kings, but also scored 12, 5, 1 and 12 in other matches. Kohli got out on a duck for the first time this season against Lucknow.

Virat’s bat silent Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL and also holds the record for most runs in an IPL season. This year his bat has been silent. He has struggled in the powerplays. He has come out to bat in the Powerplay four times this year and has been dismissed three times. During this, he has scored 25 runs at an average of 8.33. His strike rate is 108.69.

Golden duck hunting for the first time since the year 2017- For the fourth time in his IPL career, Virat Kohli has returned to the pavilion on the first ball for the golden duck. He returned to the pavilion on the very first ball after four seasons. Prior to this, he was out on a golden duck in the year 2017. After this, this did not happen in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Let us tell you that the right-handed batsman had relinquished the captaincy of the franchise after last season and Faf du Plessis is leading the team.

When did Kohli become the victim of gold duck- Virat Kohli was first dismissed for a golden duck by Ashish Nehra while playing for Mumbai in the year 2008. After this, in the year 2014, Sandeep Sharma sent him to the pavilion on the very first ball from Punjab. In the year 2017, playing for Kolkata, Nathan Coulter-Nile sent him to the pavilion for the golden duck. After this, in the year 2022, Dusmantha Chamira sent him to the pavilion on Golden Duck from Lucknow.