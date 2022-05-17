IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Aakash Chopra on Trent Boult: KL Rahul Team will be scolded by Gautam Gambhir analysis of

Aakash Chopra on Sunday praised Trent Boult for his glorious bat and ball efficiency for Rajasthan Royals (RR) of their IPL 2022 match towards Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). Boult scored 17 runs within the first 9 balls to assist Rajasthan attain a rating of 178-6. He then took 2 for 18 in his 4 overs and performed a giant position in serving to Sanju Samson’s workforce win by 24 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra mentioned about Bolt’s efficiency, “First Bolt got here to bat. Nobody had scored a half-century for Rajasthan, however nonetheless you went previous 170 and made nearly 180. Everybody did a very good job. Some of them scored 30-40 runs. However ultimately, Trent Boult’s innings loosened the nuts and bolts of the opposition workforce. He hit two or three fours in a really lovely manner.

Praising Boult’s bowling, Chopra mentioned, “After that in relation to bowling, he bought two batsmen out. First Quinton de Kock after which Ayush Badoni. He bowled completely sensational. He was fielding like a star within the deep. So Trent Boult was my match protector, who did every part batting, bowling and fielding properly. What else would you make them do? Would you are taking the kid’s life? He regarded completely fabulous.”

Concerning the efficiency of Lucknow, Aakash Chopra mentioned that the workforce will as soon as once more be scolded by mentor Gautam Gambhir. The KL Rahul-led aspect suffered its second consecutive defeat. Earlier on Sunday, the workforce misplaced by 62 runs towards Gujarat Titans (GT). Then LSG’s mentor Gambhir had reprimanded his gamers for giving up with out combating.

Aakash Chopra mentioned, “I believe he (Lucknow participant) will get scolded once more by Gautam, as a result of your likelihood to succeed in the highest two is now not in your fingers. I need to ask a query to KL Rahul, you used eight bowlers, typically you do not want that many choices. There have been so many choices that he did not know whose overs to bowl.