IPL 2022 Lucknow team owner Sanjeev Goenka eyeing on complete unfinished work in IPL all you need to know youngest president of CII said We have done our math

Sanjeev Goenka had done all the calculations before making such a huge bid for the IPL franchise. Now his eyes are on completing his unfinished work in the IPL.

Sanjiv Goenka has created a stir in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the cricket world by bidding Rs 7090 crore for the Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s most domestic T20 cricket tournament.

This is not the first time he has created a stir. Sanjiv Goenka became the President of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in 2001. Then he became the youngest president of this organization. Sanjeev Goenka is one of the leading industrialists of the country. He has also served as the Board of Governors at IIT Kharagpur.

Apart from this, he has also been a member of the Prime Minister’s Council of Trade and Industry. His Group (RP- Sanjeev Goenka Group) is mainly engaged in 6 big industries. These 6 groups are – Power & Natural Resources, Media & Entertainment, Education & IT, Saregama India and Philips Carbon Black.

More than 50 thousand people work in this organization of Sanjeev Goenka. He has a net worth of US$4.3 billion. He also has lakhs of shareholders in this group. 60-year-old Goenka is also the chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The head of RPSG Ventures Limited was also the owner of the Pune team (Rising Pune Supergiant) for some time.

According to the news of Cricbuzz, Sanjeev Goenka had done all the calculations before making such a huge bid for the IPL franchise. Now his eyes are on completing his unfinished work in the IPL.

Sanjeev Goenka said, ‘This is just the beginning. The real intention is to build a team that can win the tournament. If you remember, Rising Pune Supergiant lost the final of 2017 to Mumbai Indians, so we have some unfinished business in the IPL.

Have you thought about the business model when asked? Sanjeev Goenka said, ‘It’s easy. You are paying the difference between what you get from BCCI and what you have to pay to BCCI. I will probably pay only Rs 3500 crore out of Rs 7000 crore in 10 years.

He said, ‘It is because I will get Rs 3500 crore from the broadcasting rights from BCCI. I may get more (from BCCI) in the next five years. Its Net Present Value is Rs 2100 crores. It means I have got an IPL team for Rs 2100 crore. Tell me is it good or not?’

Talking to Times of India, Sanjeev Goenka said, “We are happy to have Lucknow as the home team, as RPSG Group has commercial interests in Uttar Pradesh.

“I wanted Lucknow not just because we had commercial interests there (as electricity distribution and Spencer’s retail chain), but also because we saw it as an opportunity to use the wider interest in cricket there,” he said. lets see.

“The name of the franchise has not been decided yet. We will wait for BCCI’s retention policy to be announced before finalizing the auction strategy. It is believed that the search for the head coach will start immediately.