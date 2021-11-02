IPL 2022 Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants separate from Chennai Super Kings Franchisee owner N Srinivasan disclose this reason Mahi against Retention Policy Want CSK to Save Money

Out of the players that IPL teams will retain, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore on the number one player. If the team retains its 4 players, then this amount will come down to Rs 15 crore.

Mega auction is to be held for the next season of Indian Premier League i.e. IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, a statement given by the franchise owner N Srinivasan in an interview is going to disappoint the fans of Mahi in Chennai.

Srinivasan has revealed that MS Dhoni is a fair person. He doesn’t want the team to spend too much on him to retain. Under Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title and won the tournament trophy for the fourth time. MS Dhoni has been a part of Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of IPL i.e. 2008. Under his leadership, the team won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

N Srinivasan while talking to ‘Editorji’ said, ‘I want MS Dhoni to be our captain next year also. Play from our side. Srinivasan has said earlier also that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an important part of CSK, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without him and there is no Dhoni without CSK. The former BCCI President had said, without Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings cannot be imagined.

Srinivasan said, ‘Dhoni wants this so that the team does not spend too much money for him. This is the reason why he gives different answers to everyone. Out of the players that IPL teams will retain, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore on the number one player. If the team retains its 4 players, then this amount will come down to Rs 15 crore.

It is believed that Chennai Super Kings will retain four players. She will spend most of the money on MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni has already retired from international cricket. However, he is currently playing in the IPL. He has also made it clear that he will play in IPL 2022 as well.

The CSK management had recently confirmed to retain him in the mega auction. A CSK functionary had said, “Retain is not something that we do not know about. In Dhoni’s case it doesn’t matter. There is a second class issue in his case.