IPL 2022: Match winners Wriddhiman Saha Dinesh Karthik David Warner Shikhar Dhawan faf du plessis aged more than 35 years – From Dinesh Karthik to Shikhar Dhawan: These are the 5 biggest match winners of IPL 2022, all over 35 years old

IPL 2022: Match winners Wriddhiman Saha Dinesh Karthik David Warner Shikhar Dhawan faf du plessis aged (*35*) than 35 years – From Dinesh Karthik to Shikhar Dhawan: These are the 5 biggest match winners of IPL 2022, all over 35 years old



(*5*)

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, 64 out of 70 league matches have taken place. If we take a look at the outcomes of these matches, then half of the match, ie the match winners of 4 groups, are (*35*) than 35 years old. It contains from Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore to Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings. There’s additionally a reputation that may shock the cricket followers and that identify is of Wriddhiman Saha.

Wriddhiman Saha has performed solely 8 matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, however his efficiency has been wonderful. That is additionally important as a result of he has been tagged as a specialist wicketkeeper in Check cricket. Let’s check out the efficiency of all these 5 gamers in IPL 2022 thus far. Let’s begin with Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings.

Born on 5 December 1985 in New Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan has performed 13 matches thus far in IPL 2022. On this he has scored 421 runs at a mean of 38.27 and strike charge of 122.74. It additionally contains his 4 half-centuries. He’s the highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings this season.

He’s at quantity 4 in phrases of highest run scorer in IPL 2022. In no matter match he scored a half-century, Punjab Kings received that match. Cricket consultants additionally agree that Punjab Kings have to win the match if they need. Shikhar Dhawan Strolling is important.

David Warner, born on 27 October 1986 in Paddington, Australia, can be (*35*) than 35 years old. He is a component of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. David Warner has performed 11 matches in IPL 2022 thus far. On this, he has scored 427 runs at a mean of 53.38 and strike charge of 151.95. It additionally contains his 5 half-centuries. He’s at quantity three in phrases of scoring the most runs this season. He’s the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Faf du Plessis, born on 13 July 1984 in Pretoria, South Africa, is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Duplessis, the former captain of the South Africa cricket staff, has scored 399 runs in 13 matches thus far this season at a mean of 33.25 and a strike charge of 132.55. It additionally contains his 3 half-centuries.

His finest rating in IPL 2022 is 96 runs. He’s at quantity 7 in phrases of highest run scorer in IPL 2022. He’s second in phrases of scoring the most runs in IPL 2022 as a captain. He’s the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

Dinesh Karthik, born on June 1, 1985 in Chennai, has rocked the IPL 2022. He’s at quantity 4 in phrases of finest batting common this season. He has thus far scored 285 runs in 13 matches at a mean of 57.00 and a strike charge of 192.56.

His highest rating is 66 not out. He has returned unbeaten 8 instances this season. He’s at the high (contains taking part in 10 or (*35*) matches) in phrases of finest strike charge in IPL 2022. He’s the second highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

Born on 24 October 1984 in Siliguri, West Bengal wriddhiman saha (Wriddhiman Saha) has scored 281 runs in 8 matches in IPL 2022 at a mean of 40.14 and strike charge of 123.24. His highest rating is 68 runs.

He’s at quantity 4 in phrases of highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season. Nevertheless, the three batsmen who are above him are Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller, they’ve performed 13, 12 and 13 matches respectively. He has the finest common besides Miller. Miller has returned to the pavilion not out 7 instances, whereas this occurred solely as soon as with Saha.



#IPL #Match #winners #Wriddhiman #Saha #Dinesh #Karthik #David #Warner #Shikhar #Dhawan #faf #plessis #aged #years #Dinesh #Karthik #Shikhar #Dhawan #biggest #match #winners #IPL #years