IPL 2022 Matheesha Pathirana joins CSK as Adam Milne replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday included young Sri Lankan pacer Mathisha Pathirana in place of injured Adam Milne for the rest of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season. New Zealand fast bowler Milne suffered a leg injury during Super Kings’ first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. It was also the first match of the season. He is out of the tournament three weeks after the injury. Nineteen-year-old pacer Pathirana was part of Sri Lanka’s Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020 and 2022.

“He will join Chennai Super Kings at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs,” IPL said in a statement. Pathirana, 19, is fondly called ‘Junior Lasith Malinga’ in the Sri Lanka cricket circuit due to his sling side-on action. Since 2020, he has been a part of CSK as a reserve player. Pathirana studied at Trinity College, Kandy. Kumar Sangakkara has also studied from here.

Chennai in its official statement said, “Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Selected by the Super Kings in the auction for IPL 2022, Milne played the first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sri Lanka’s Mathisha Pathirana will replace Milne for the rest of the season.

Pathirana took seven wickets in four matches of the Under-19 World Cup at an average of 27.28 and an economy rate of 6.16. He was also part of the Under-19 team during the 2021 Asia Cup, which India won by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Pathirana took only one wicket in three matches during this period at an economy rate of 4.74.

Let us inform that Pathirana has played only two T20s so far, in which he has taken two wickets with an economy rate of 8.25. He also played in a List A match, where he went without a wicket and conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.20. He played all three senior level matches in 2021. Talking about Chennai, the team has won only one match in IPL 2022. 9th place in the points table.