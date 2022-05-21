IPL 2022 Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni should play for CSK next year or not

Earlier than the ultimate match within the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), two questions had been bothering the followers of Chennai Tremendous Kings. Will MS Dhoni be out there for IPL 2023 and in that case, will he proceed because the captain. Dhoni himself made it clear that he’ll play next year, however CSK are but to resolve on whether or not he’ll proceed as captain for the next season. In the meantime, former CSK opener batsman Matthew Hayden gave an enormous assertion throughout commentary. Nevertheless, veteran Sunil Gavaskar does not agree along with his assertion.

Chatting with Star Sports activities forward of the Chennai-Rajasthan match on the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, Hayden admitted that the sort of work Dhoni has executed as a captain and the love and help he has acquired from the followers of the franchise. Will probably be an “emotional choice” for the franchise. If we have a look at particular person performances, then the 41-year-old should not get an opportunity to steer the workforce within the next season.

Hayden in contrast Dhoni to Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, additional saying that he feels Samson has contributed a lot better than Dhoni as a batsman. Regardless of this, questions are being raised on him. He mentioned, “It’s actually troublesome. It relies upon on what the franchisee expects. In order for you a captain who has scored 200 runs this season at a strike charge of 128, that is high-quality. He nonetheless has energy in his palms, he’s nonetheless alert behind the stumps, working inside the wicket can also be very good. He’s additionally essentially the most skilled captain in your complete IPL and has received quite a lot of titles and the workforce can also be behind him. However once they have a look at rebuilding the workforce, how a lot will MSD contribute from that? ,

Hayden continued, “In the event you have a look at his precise contribution, I might say that there isn’t any level in enjoying. Check out Samson, he has scored over 300 runs at a median of 30 and it’s nonetheless a query whether or not that could be a substantial contribution as a captain. So these are the issues that will probably be appeared into and it is going to be a really emotional choice. Hearken to the followers how they’re reacting to them. It is crucial and that is why I do not wish to discuss it.”

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was additionally part of this dialog, he denied Hayden’s feedback and mentioned that Dhoni should proceed along with his position next year. He mentioned, “You all the time wish to see a legend like MS Dhoni play. It was a tragic event when Sachin retired. Unexpectedly we began to really feel that ‘we are going to not see them play since tomorrow!’ Equally, I believe MSD can play a couple of extra matches next year and that is why all of us need him to play.”