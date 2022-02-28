IPL 2022 Mayank Agarwal To Lead Preity Zinta Franchise Punjab Kings Named As New Captain After KL Rahul

Sports

11 seconds ago
IPL 2022, Mayank Agarwal Named Captain of Preity Zinta Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal has been appointed as its captain by Preity Zinta’s franchise Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022. He has experience of 100 IPL matches. Head coach Anil Kumble has expressed happiness over this decision of the management.

Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings have appointed opener Mayank Agarwal as their new captain ahead of the start of IPL 2022. Let us tell you that the franchise had retained the Indian batsman along with bowler Arshdeep Singh (4 crores) for Rs 14 crores. Mayank has earlier worked in the team as the deputy of former captain KL Rahul.

After the appointment of Mayank Agarwal as the captain of Punjab Kings, head coach Anil Kumble said, “Mayank has been an integral part of the team since 2018 and has been in the leadership group for the last two years. Our new squad is fine with a mix of young and experienced talent. We want to lay a strong foundation for the future with Mayank.

At the same time, after getting himself the command of the team, Mayank said, ‘I have been a part of Punjab Kings since 2018 and I feel proud to represent this wonderful team. I am happy that I have got the responsibility of leading the team. I would like to take this responsibility with utmost sincerity. My job will be made easier by the fact that our squad this time is fantastic.

He further said that, ‘This time there are many great players including experienced, talented youth in our team. We always go on the field to win our first IPL title. This time also we will come with the same hope. I thank the team management for believing in me. Now our eyes are on the new season and new challenges.

100 IPL matches, 12 years of experience, did not get a chance for international debut

Mayank Agarwal is playing in IPL since 2011 and has 100 matches experience. During this, he has also been a part of teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiants. He has 2135 runs in his name in IPL with one century and 11 half-centuries.

His IPL experience is proof that he deserves a chance in the T20 format at the international level as well. But he is yet to make his debut for India in T20 Internationals. He has played 19 Tests and 5 ODIs but is waiting for his T20 cap. Recently, he was with the team for the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka but did not find a place.

