IPL 2022 Mega Auction Dates Can Be Shifted To Fourth Week of Coming January BCCI Official Confirmed Due to New Franchises Lucknow Ahmedabad

The big update related to the dates of IPL 2022 Mega Auction has come out. A BCCI official has informed that the auction dates can be extended even further.

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has intensified. Meanwhile, a big update has also come out regarding the dates of the auction. A BCCI official has informed that, according to prior information, the auction was to be held by the first week of January. But now this date can be extended till the fourth week.

According to media reports, the BCCI official said that, we are still waiting for the decision of the specially appointed committee on the CVC ownership of the new teams Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022. Unless this is done, the auction dates will not be finalised.

According to the news of Inside Sports, the BCCI had earlier informally informed the franchisee that the auction would be held in the first week of January. But due to delay in deciding issues related to the Ahmedabad franchise, the auction may get extended till the fourth week of January.

New franchisees will also have to give window

Apart from this, we also have to give proper window to both the new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad to choose their 3-3 players before the auction. That is why we do not think that the auction will be held before the third or fourth week of January.

It is worth noting that earlier the 8 old franchises had submitted the list of their respective retained players to the board by 30 November. The current 8 franchises have retained a total of 27 players. Many big players have not been retained in this retention and they have come in the mega auction.

These players were retained for PL 2022

Chennai Super Kings : Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Rituraj Gaikwad.

: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Rituraj Gaikwad. Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Enrique Nortje.

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Enrique Nortje. Kolkata Knight Riders : Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine.

: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine. Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard. Punjab Kings : Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals : Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj.

: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik.

Earlier, new franchise Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group had appointed Zimbabwean star player Andy Flower as the head coach. On Saturday, the same team had also appointed former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as its mentor. There are also reports that this team can make KL Rahul its captain. Also Shreyas Iyer can take over the command of Ahmedabad.