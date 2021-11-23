IPL 2022 Mega Auction Delhi Capitals will not retain Ravichandran Ashwin Shreyas Iyer legendary spinner revealed on YouTube channel

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday i.e. 22 November 2021 revealed on his YouTube channel that he and Shreyas Iyer will not be seen playing for Delhi Capitals in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2022 will have 10 teams instead of 8. These two new franchises are from Ahmedabad and Lucknow. There will be a mega auction for IPL 2022.

As per the retention rules, the existing eight franchises can retain a maximum of 4 players (maximum three Indians or maximum two overseas players) from their IPL 2021 squads, while the two new teams will be allowed to retain three players from the player pool ahead of the mega auction. will be able to do. Speaking on the same line, Ashwin has indicated that Delhi Capitals will neither retain him nor Shreyas.

Ravichandran Ashwin, while analyzing the IPL mega auction retention prospect on his YouTube channel, said, ‘I think Shreyas Iyer is not there. I’m not there either. So, someone else has to come. If I was being retained, I would have known.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, Delhi Capitals had traded left-arm spinner Jagdish Suchit for Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Ravichandran Ashwin played 28 matches for Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons. In that he took 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.55.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2015. He was retained by Delhi Capitals in the 2018 auction. In the middle of the same season, he was also given the responsibility of captaincy. Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019. Delhi Capitals played the IPL final for the first time in 2020 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Shreyas suffered a shoulder injury. He missed the first half of the tournament. The franchise then appointed Rishabh Pant as the new captain of Delhi. However, Iyer returned to the team for the second leg of the 14th season of the IPL (matches played in the United Arab Emirates).

However, the Delhi Capitals management decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as the captain. Shreyas Iyer has represented Delhi Capitals in 87 matches. In this, he has scored 1916 runs at a strike rate of 123.95. He also has 16 fifties in this.