IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Buy Shikhar Dhawan At 8.25 Crore And Spent 9.25 Crores Rs On Kagiso Rabada

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: SRH made Dhawan a part of the team in 2018 for 5.2 crores through Right to Match card. In 2019, DC included him in their team through trade. He then played for Delhi till 2021.

Punjab Kings bought these players on the first day

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: SRH made Dhawan a part of the team in 2018 for 5.2 crores through Right to Match card. In 2019, DC included him in their team through trade. He then played for Delhi till 2021.

IPL Auction 202: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan got the first bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022. Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 8.25 crore. Shikhar Dhawan was the marquee player. His base price was Rs 2 crore.

At the same time, Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, spent 22.5 times the amount for Shahrukh Khan. The base price of Shahrukh Khan was Rs 40 lakh. Punjab Kings bought him for 9 crores.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was also a marquee player. His base price too was Rs 2 crore. Punjab Kings spent 9.25 crores to include Rabada in their team.

Shikhar Dhawan was a part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad had attached themselves to Dhawan in IPL 2018 for Rs 5.2 crore using a right to match card. In IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals made him a part of their team through trade.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 5784 runs in 192 matches in IPL so far. He scored 587 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2021. Shikhar Dhawan played for Delhi Capitals from then till 2021. Delhi Capitals tried to buy him this time too, but could not succeed. In this way, Dhawan got a profit of Rs 3 crore 5 lakh.

Buttler- Ashwin.. haha ​​#iplauction View attached media content — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehwag) 12 Feb 2022 Koo App

Kagiso Rabada, who was a part of Delhi Capitals from IPL 2017 to 2021, was also fiercely bid. However, Punjab Kings managed to include him in their squad. Rabada was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2017 for Rs 4.25 crore. In this way, Rabada has also got a profit of Rs 5 crore.

Punjab Kings bid on Dhawan after Rs 4 crore

Delhi Capitals made the first bid for Shikhar Dhawan, after which there was a tough competition between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. After four crores, Punjab Kings started bidding for Dhawan. After this, there was a tough competition in Delhi and Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan has also played for Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Shikhar Dhawan’s association with Punjab Kings means that Preity Zinta’s team has found an opening pair (along with Mayank Agarwal).

Punjab Kings bought these players on the first day