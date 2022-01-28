IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup Performers Like Raj Bawa Harnoor Singh Captain Yash Dhull Can Get Exciting Bids

U-19 World Cup IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Many Under-19 cricketers including Raj Bawa, Captain Yash Dhul, batsman Harnoor Singh may be bidding big in the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Vicky Ostwal can also be seen in the role of mystery spinner

Many young cricketers including Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karthik Tyagi have earned a lot of name from the Under-19 team to the IPL stage. At the same time, the eyes of IPL franchises will be on the performance of many cricketers including Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Harnoor Singh, captain Yash Dhull in the current Under-19 World Cup. In the upcoming mega auction, many young cricketers can get big bids.

If we talk about the earlier rule, then in 2008, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were added to the league under the draft system. Earlier there was no rule to include under-19 players in the auction but now the rules have changed. In the last few years, there have been many such cricketers who have done wonders in IPL after Under-19.

IPL has in a way become a way for Under-19 cricketers to make a place in the Indian team. In the last few years, there have been many such cricketers like Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul etc who took entry in Team India through IPL. Let us know which are the cricketers on whom big bids can be made in this season’s auction.

Harnoor Singh

Harnoor Singh played a brilliant innings of 88 runs against Ireland in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. Apart from this, in the last few days, he has caught everyone’s attention with his batting. He is currently an important batsman of the Indian Under-19 team. Certainly many IPL franchises will be eyeing his brilliant batting.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Indian Under-19 team opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed everyone with his batting. The innings of 79 runs against Ireland and 144 runs against Uganda has caught everyone’s attention by playing in the current World Cup. After his performance, he can get a big bid in the upcoming mega auction.

Raj Bawa

Indian Under-19 team all-rounder Raj Bawa has done wonders with both bat and ball. In the current Under-19 World Cup, where he took 4 wickets against South Africa, he also played an innings of 42 runs against Ireland. Against Uganda, he impressed everyone by scoring 162 runs in 108 balls. Many franchises can be seen betting big on this all-rounder.

Yash Dhul

Indian Under-19 team captain Yash Dhul can prove to be the trump card of this season. From Prithvi Shaw to Priyam Garg, many captains of this format have made it to IPL teams. He also played an innings of 82 runs in the current World Cup against South Africa before Kovid got infected. In the upcoming IPL mega auction, all the team owners can have their eyes on him.

Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal is the best bowler in the current squad of the Indian Under-19 team. In the current World Cup too, he proved this and took 5 wickets for 28 runs against South Africa. In IPL, teams are often looking for spinners who have a mystery touch. In such a situation, Ostwal can prove to be a good option for the franchisee in the upcoming auction.

These were the five names that can get big bids in the upcoming mega auction. At the same time, apart from these, there are many young cricketers who are from different countries and are performing well in the current World Cup. The most talked about name is that of Baby de Villiers, so the eyes of the franchises will be on the performance of many young cricketers.