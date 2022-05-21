IPL 2022 MI vs DC Mumbai beats Delhi-MI vs DC IPL 2022 Highlights: Mumbai’s win ends Bangalore, Delhi’s journey in playoffs

IPL 2022 MI vs DC Highlights: Within the 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by wickets. Mumbai gained the toss and determined to bowl first on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi crew scored 159 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai crew achieved the goal of 160 runs in 19.1 overs by dropping 5 wickets. With this defeat, Delhi’s crew couldn’t attain the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crew reached the playoffs.

Qualifier 1- Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Eliminator – Between Lucknow Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The dropping crew might be out. Match between the crew that misplaced in Qualifier 1 and the crew that gained in Eliminator in Qualifier 2-. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Qualifier 1- twenty fourth Might, Eliminator-Twenty fifth Might, Qualifier 2- twenty seventh Might and Last – twenty ninth Might.

Mumbai bought its first blow in the sixth over. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Enrique Norkhia. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ishan Kishan in the twelfth over. Shardul Thakur dismissed Devald Brevis in the fifteenth over. Shardul Thakur dismissed Tim David in the 18th over. Within the nineteenth over, Tilak Verma was dismissed by Enrique Norkhia.

Delhi bought its first blow in the third over. Daniel Sams dismissed David Warner. Within the very subsequent over, Mitchell Marsh was run by Jasprit Bumrah. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the sixth over. Mayank Markandey dismissed Sarfaraz Khan in the ninth over. After this there was an excellent partnership between Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant. Pant was dismissed by Ramandeep Singh in the sixteenth over. Rovman Powell was dismissed by Bumrah in the nineteenth over. Ramandeep dismissed Shardul Thakur in the final over. There have been two adjustments in the Mumbai crew. Devald Brevis and Hrithik Shokin bought an opportunity. There was a change in the Delhi crew. Prithvi Shaw bought an opportunity in place of Lalit Yadav.

