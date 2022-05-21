IPL 2022 MI vs DC Mumbai beats Delhi-MI vs DC IPL 2022 Highlights: Mumbai’s win ends Bangalore, Delhi’s journey in playoffs
MI vs DC IPL 2022 Match: Mumbai crew beat Delhi by 5 wickets. With this defeat, the journey of Delhi’s crew got here to an finish. Bangalore crew reached the playoffs.
IPL 2022 MI vs DC Highlights: Within the 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by wickets. Mumbai gained the toss and determined to bowl first on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi crew scored 159 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai crew achieved the goal of 160 runs in 19.1 overs by dropping 5 wickets. With this defeat, Delhi’s crew couldn’t attain the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crew reached the playoffs.
Qualifier 1- Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Eliminator – Between Lucknow Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The dropping crew might be out. Match between the crew that misplaced in Qualifier 1 and the crew that gained in Eliminator in Qualifier 2-. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Qualifier 1- twenty fourth Might, Eliminator-Twenty fifth Might, Qualifier 2- twenty seventh Might and Last – twenty ninth Might.
Mumbai bought its first blow in the sixth over. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Enrique Norkhia. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ishan Kishan in the twelfth over. Shardul Thakur dismissed Devald Brevis in the fifteenth over. Shardul Thakur dismissed Tim David in the 18th over. Within the nineteenth over, Tilak Verma was dismissed by Enrique Norkhia.
Delhi bought its first blow in the third over. Daniel Sams dismissed David Warner. Within the very subsequent over, Mitchell Marsh was run by Jasprit Bumrah. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the sixth over. Mayank Markandey dismissed Sarfaraz Khan in the ninth over. After this there was an excellent partnership between Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant. Pant was dismissed by Ramandeep Singh in the sixteenth over. Rovman Powell was dismissed by Bumrah in the nineteenth over. Ramandeep dismissed Shardul Thakur in the final over. There have been two adjustments in the Mumbai crew. Devald Brevis and Hrithik Shokin bought an opportunity. There was a change in the Delhi crew. Prithvi Shaw bought an opportunity in place of Lalit Yadav.
Indian Premier League, 2022Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 Might 2022
Mumbai Indians 160/5 (19.1)
vs
Delhi Capitals 159/7 (20.0)
Match Ended (Day – Match 69) Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Stay Updates
this would be the playoff
Qualifier 1- might be performed between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Eliminator – might be performed between Lucknow Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In Qualifier 2-, there might be a match between the crew that misplaced in Qualifier 1 and the crew that gained in Eliminator. The profitable crew will advance to the ultimate. Qualifier 1- twenty fourth Might, Eliminator-Twenty fifth Might, Qualifier 2- twenty seventh Might and Last – twenty ninth Might.
Mumbai crew beat Delhi by 5 wickets
Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Khaleel Ahmed in the final over. No ball as a result of excessive full toss on the primary ball. The following ball was hit for a 4. With this, Mumbai crew defeated Delhi by 5 wickets. With this defeat, the Delhi crew was out and the Royal Challengers Bangalore crew reached the playoffs.
Mumbai want 5 runs in an over to win
9 runs have been scored in the nineteenth over and one wicket fell. Tilak Verma was dismissed after scoring 21 runs. Mumbai’s rating is 155 for five in 19 overs. Want 5 runs in an over to win. Ramandeep Singh 9 and Daniel Sams on the crease after scoring 0 runs.
Fourth blow to Mumbai
Fourth blow to Mumbai. Tim David was dismissed for 34 runs off Shardul Thakur. Crew’s rating is 145 runs for 4 wickets in 17.5 overs. Want 15 runs from 13 balls to win.
Mumbai want 46 runs in 4 overs to win
Mumbai’s rating is 114 for 3 in 16 overs. 46 runs wanted in 4 overs to win. Tilak Verma 13 and Tim David 11 runs on the crease.
Mumbai bought its third blow
Mumbai bought its third blow. Devald Brevis was dismissed after scoring 37 runs. Crew rating 95 runs for 3 wickets in 14.3 overs. 65 runs wanted from 33 balls to win.
Mumbai want 68 runs in 6 overs to win
Mumbai’s rating is 92 runs for two wickets in 14 overs. Tilak Verma 5 and Dewald Brevis on the crease after scoring 36 runs. 68 runs wanted in 6 overs to win.
second blow to mumbai
Second blow to Mumbai. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ishan Kishan for 48 runs. Crew’s rating is 76 runs for two wickets in 11.3 overs. 84 runs wanted from 51 balls to win.
Mumbai want 86 runs in 9 overs to win
Mumbai’s rating is 74 runs in 11 overs for 1 wicket. Ishan Kishan 46 and Devald Brevis on the crease after scoring 24 runs. 86 runs wanted in 9 overs to win.
Mumbai want 116 runs in 11 overs to win
Mumbai’s rating 44 runs for 1 wicket in 9 overs. Ishan Kishan 30 and Devald Brevis on the crease after scoring 11 runs. 116 runs wanted in 11 overs to win.
Mumbai bought its first blow
Mumbai bought its first blow. Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 2 runs. Enrique Nortje dismissed him. Crew rating 25 for 1 wicket in 5.2 overs. Ishan Kishan on the crease after scoring 22 runs.
Mumbai want 135 runs in 15 overs to win
Mumbai’s rating 25 runs in 5 overs with none wicket. Rohit Sharma 2 and Ishan Kishan on the crease after scoring 22 runs. Crew wanted 135 runs in 15 overs to win.
Mumbai want 144 runs in 17 overs to win
Mumbai rating 16 runs in 3 overs with none wicket. Rohit Sharma 0 and Ishan Kishan on the crease after scoring 15 runs. Crew wanted 144 runs in 17 overs to win.
Mumbai’s batting begins
Mumbai’s batting begins. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma on the crease. Khaleel Ahmed opens the bowling for Delhi. Crew rating 1 run in 1 over.
Delhi set a goal of 160 runs for Mumbai to win.
Delhi crew scored 159 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Set a goal of 160 runs for Mumbai to win. Akshar Patel 19 and Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 1 run. 1 wicket got here in Ramandeep’s over and 11 runs have been scored.
sixth blow to Delhi
Delhi bought the sixth blow. Ramandeep dismissed Shardul Thakur. He scored 4 runs. Crew’s rating is 151 runs for 7 wickets in 19.3 overs.
Rovman Powell was dismissed for 43.
Delhi bought the sixth blow. Rovman Powell was dismissed for 43 by Jasprit Bumrah. Crew’s rating is 143 runs for six wickets in 18.2 overs. Akshar Patel on the crease after scoring 10 runs.
Delhi’s rating is 142 for five in 18 overs.
Delhi’s rating is 142 for five in 18 overs. Rovman Powell 42 and Axar Patel on the crease after scoring 9 runs. 9 runs in Daniel Sams’ over.
Delhi bought the fifth blow
Delhi bought the fifth blow. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 39 by Ramandeep Singh. Ramandeep’s over was very massive. He took three wides and conceded 19 runs, however took a wicket off the final ball. Delhi’s rating is 125 runs for five wickets in 16 overs. Rovman Powell on the crease after scoring 35 runs.
Inexpensive over from Riley Meredith
Delhi’s rating is 99 for 4 in 14 overs. Rovman Powell 30 and Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 22 runs. 2 runs got here off Riley Meredith’s over.
Delhi’s rating is 84 for 4 in 12 overs.
Delhi’s rating is 84 for 4 in 12 overs. Rovman Powell 20 and Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 21 runs. 20 runs got here from Hrithik Shokin’s over.
Delhi rating 55 for 4 in 10 overs
Delhi’s rating 55 runs for 4 wickets in 10 overs. Rovman Powell 3 and Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 12 runs. 3 runs got here from Hrithik Shokin’s over.
Fourth blow to Delhi
Fourth blow to Delhi. Mayank Markandey dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for 10 runs. Crew rating 50 runs for 4 wickets in 8.4 overs. Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 10 runs.
Delhi’s rating is 48 for 3 in 8 overs.
Delhi’s rating is 48 for 3 in 8 overs. Sarfaraz Khan 9 and Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 9 runs. 7 runs got here off Riley Meredith’s over.
Delhi crew in bother
Delhi crew in bother. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for twenty-four by Jasprit Bumrah. Crew rating 31 runs in 5.4 overs for the lack of 3 wickets.
Delhi rating 29 for two in 5 overs
Delhi’s rating 29 for two in 5 overs. Prithvi Shaw 22 and Rishabh Pant on the crease after scoring 1 run. 5 runs got here from Hrithik Shokin’s over.
Delhi bought its first blow
Delhi bought its first blow. Daniel Sams dismissed David Warner for five. Delhi’s rating is 21 runs in 3 sides for 1 wicket.
Delhi Capitals’ batting begins
Delhi Capitals’ batting begins. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner on the crease. 6 runs have been scored in the primary over. Daniel Sams opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians Taking part in XI
Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Daniel Sams, Tilak Verma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Delhi Capitals Taking part in XI
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrique Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have performed 31 matches in opposition to one another in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai has gained 16 matches, whereas Delhi has gained 15 matches. At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai has gained 5 out of 8 matches whereas Delhi has gained 3. Within the final 3 matches between the 2 groups, Delhi Capitals have defeated Mumbai Indians each time.
Mumbai Indians performed their final match in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad the place they misplaced by 3 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored 48 runs and 43 runs respectively for Mumbai Indians in that match. Delhi Capitals, then again, performed their final match in opposition to Punjab Kings, the place they gained by 17 runs. Mitchell Marsh scored 63 runs for Delhi Capitals in that match whereas Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets. The final time they performed in opposition to one another this season, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
