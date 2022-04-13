IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Mayank hits a six, Mumbai in search of a wicket; Check live match score here

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl. He wants to take advantage of the grass on the pitch with the new ball.

One change has been made in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians. Tymal Mills has been included in the playing XI in place of Ramandeep. Mayank Agarwal said after the toss that his team is also ready to bat first. He has not made any changes in his playing XI.

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Ball by Ball Scorecard Click Here

In this match both the teams have landed with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

You can make this match Dream 11 by clicking here.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingston, Jitesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.