IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi – MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Mayank hits a six, Mumbai in search of a wicket; Check live match score here

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Match Today
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is being played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl. He wants to take advantage of the grass on the pitch with the new ball.
One change has been made in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians. Tymal Mills has been included in the playing XI in place of Ramandeep. Mayank Agarwal said after the toss that his team is also ready to bat first. He has not made any changes in his playing XI.
In this match both the teams have landed with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingston, Jitesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Indian Premier League, 2022Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 13 April 2022
Mumbai Indians
vs
Punjab Kings 99/1 (10.0)
BowlersORWKT
Murugan Ashwin*3291
Tymal Mills222
BatsmanRB
Shikhar Dhawan35 26
Jonny Bairstow1 2
Play In Progress (Day – Match 23 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field
Live Updates
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score (IPL Live Cricket Today Match Score): Mumbai Indians have an upper hand against Punjab Kings.
IPL 2022 PBKS vs MI: Mayank completes his half-century in Mills’ over
Tymal Mills brings the 9th over. Mayank completed his half-century by hitting a six off his fourth ball. 10 runs came in the account of Punjab Kings from this over. After nine overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 90 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 52 runs in 31 balls. Dhawan has 27 runs in 23 balls. Mills gave away 12 runs in his first over.
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal completes his 4000 runs in T20 cricket
Basil Thampi brings the 8th over. Dhawan hit a boundary at backward point on his very first ball. Taking a run off the second ball, strike was given to Mayank. Mayank took 2-2 runs in the third and fourth balls. With this he completed his 4000 runs in T20 cricket. He has achieved this feat in his 164th innings. 10 runs came in the account of Punjab Kings from this over. After seven overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 80 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 44 runs in 27 balls. Dhawan has 25 runs in 21 balls. Thampi gave away 9 runs in his first over.
PBKS vs MI: 70 runs in Punjab’s account after seven overs
Murugan Ashwin brings the seventh over. Only 5 runs came in the account of Punjab Kings from this over. After seven overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 70 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 39 runs in 24 balls. Dhawan has 20 runs in 18 balls.
MI vs PBKS: Dhawan and Mayank hit fours in Mills’ over
Left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills brought the sixth over. Dhawan hit a four off his second ball. Mills takes the third ball wide. Mayank hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. 12 runs came in the account of Punjab Kings from this over. After six overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 65 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 38 runs in 21 balls. Dhawan has 18 runs in 15 balls.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal hit 2 fours and a six in the 5th over
Murugan Ashwin brings the fifth over. Punjab Kings got 17 runs from this over. Mayank hit fours on the third and fourth balls of the over and hit a six off the fifth ball. After five overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 53 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 33 runs in 18 balls. Dhawan has 13 runs in 12 balls.
PBKS vs MI Live Match Score: Shikhar Dhawan survives run out
Jaydev Unadkat brings the fourth over. 6 runs came in the account of Punjab Kings from this over. Dhawan was run out on the fourth ball of the over. After four overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 36 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 17 runs in 13 balls. Dhawan has 12 runs in 11 balls.
MI vs PBKS Live Match Score: 4 runs in Punjab’s account from leg bye
Jasprit Bumrah brought the third over. His first ball hit Dhawan’s leg and went across the boundary. After this Bumrah bowled two consecutive deliveries wide. Mayank also hit a four on the last ball of the over. After three overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 30 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 14 runs in 10 balls. Dhawan has 9 runs in 8 balls.
IPL 2022 PBKS vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan hits second six
Jaydev Unadkat brought the second over. Dhawan hit a six off his very first ball. Taking a run off the next ball, strike was given to Mayank. However, Mayank could not score any run in the next 4 balls. After two overs, Punjab Kings’ score is 17 runs without losing a wicket. Mayank has 9 runs in 8 balls. Dhawan has 7 runs in 4 balls.
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Mayank hits two fours in the first over
Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for Punjab Kings. Basil Thampi brought the first over for Mumbai Indians. Mayank opened his and the team’s account by hitting a four on his very first ball. Mayank also hit a four on the third ball. Shikhar Dhawan opened his account by taking a run off the last ball of the over.
PBKS vs MI: Pitch can prove to be helpful for fast bowlers
Deep Dasgupta on Star Sports said, This pitch is being used for the second time. The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals was also played on this pitch. The boundary is of 66 meters in both the directions. Most wickets on this pitch have been found on slapped balls. There is fresh grass on this pitch, which will help the fast bowlers.
MI vs PBKS: Both teams face off for the first time in IPL 2022
This season both the teams are facing each other for the first time. This is their 5th match in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings have won 2 and lost 2 out of 4 matches so far. At the same time, Mumbai Indians have failed miserably to repeat their old performance. He has lost all his matches. He is at the bottom of the points table. Punjab Kings are at 7th position in the points table. After the defeat in the previous match against Gujarat Titans, his eyes will be on returning to the winning path.
Here is the playing XI of Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingston, Jitesh Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Here is the playing XI of Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Devald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are facing each other for the 29th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Talking about the 28 matches that took place before this, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand. He has won 15. Punjab Kings have won 13 matches in their name. In India, both the teams are facing each other for the 24th time. Mumbai Indians have won 12 and Punjab Kings 11 out of the 23 matches held before this. So far 11 matches have been played between the two teams in the month of April. Out of these, Punjab Kings have won 6 and Mumbai Indians have won 5.
