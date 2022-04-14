IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Wasim Jaffer and Amit Mishra and Social Media reaction on Mumbai Indians 5th loss

Fifties from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Wednesday. This is Mumbai’s fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022, while Punjab’s third win. Mayank Agarwal scored 52 and Shikhar Dhawan scored 70 runs. With the help of this, Punjab made a score of 198/5.

In reply, Mumbai’s team could only manage 186 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs due to the innings of Dewald Brevis 49, Suryakumar Yadav 43 and Tilak Verma 36. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took a jibe at Mumbai’s fifth consecutive defeat. He shared a video clip of singer Atif Aslam singing Kismat Mein Meri Chan Se Jeena Likh De at Coke Studio.

Jaffer questioned not feeding Tim David. “When you have bought someone for Rs 8.25 crore, of course he can play more than a couple of matches. Surprised to see Mumbai not showing faith in Tim David.”

When you’ve bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he’s good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 13, 2022

Before the match, he had tweeted a meme from the film Gangs of Wasseypur and said, “After the victory of Chennai Super Kings last night, the fans of Mumbai Indians are asking the franchise “Tumha hath se kab chalega re goli?” When will your blood boil?” Team India leg-spinner Amit Mishra tweeted, “5′ trophy, 5 coaches, 5 matches, 0 points. Now Mumbai will have to do better in their remaining matches.

Shikhar and Mayank’s score was bigger on score card but Jitesh Sharma’s 30 runs inning was worth of gold for Punjab. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 13, 2022

Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Shikhar and Mayank’s scores were big on the score card, but Jitesh Sharma’s 30-run knock was like gold for Punjab.” On the fifth consecutive defeat of Mumbai, people are sharing very funny memes on social media. One user tweeted and said that only Tendulkar can save Mumbai in this condition. Another user wrote, Rohit said to Brevis – Brother, save respect, by the way, tell me one thing, how are you killing me?

Chasing 199, Mumbai got off to a poor start. Both the opener batsmen returned to the pavilion early. Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 in the fourth over by Kagiso Rabada. In the very next over, Vaibhav Arora sent Ishan Kishan to the pavilion for 4. Dewald Brevis then took nine balls to open the account, but after that he batted brilliantly. He hit four sixes and a four off Rahul Chahar in the 9th over. In the 11th over, Brevis returned and after that Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard also returned to the pavilion.