IPL 2022 MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Match Today News Updates in Hindi Live Updates of Mumbai vs Bangalore Match

IPL 2022 MI vs RCB Live Streaming in Hindi: The 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Bangalore won the toss and decided to bowl first. There was a change in the Bangalore team. Glenn Maxwell was included in the team in place of Sherfane Rutherford. There were two changes in the Mumbai team. Ramandeep Singh in place of Daniel Shams and Jaydev Unadkat in place of Tymal Mills.

The Mumbai team, led by Rohit Sharma, is running in poor form. The team, which has won the title five times, has not won a single match so far this season. The team is ranked 9th after losing three matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai by four wickets in the first match. This was followed by a 23-run victory by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets.

On the other hand, if we talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Faf du Plessis, then the team is looking in excellent form. The team has won two matches out of three. In one he has faced defeat. He is at number five in the points table with four points. The team will be stronger with the return of Glenn Maxwell. Apart from this, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is seen in excellent form.

Bangalore were defeated by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in the first match. He then defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets. In the next match, they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 4 wickets.