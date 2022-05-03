IPL 2022 MI vs RR Kumar Kartikeya have not been home since nine years all you need to know about him

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their maiden win in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday. The season has been very bad for the team. He got victory in the 9th match. Star batsman Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his performance. However, debutant Kumar Karthikeya impressed everyone with his exceptional bowling skills.

The 24-year-old bowler conceded 19 runs in 4 overs and took 1 wicket in four overs. During this he conceded only one boundary. Karthikeya took the big wicket of Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson. He played an innings of 16 runs. Karthikeya has been included in Mumbai’s team in place of injured Arshad Khan. The left-arm spinner, who hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, described himself as a “mystery spinner” during the innings break. He also admitted that he was a bit nervous before making his IPL debut.

Told himself a mystery bowler- Kartikeya said, “I am a mystery bowler. I was a little nervous when I found out I was playing. But I had planned at night for every batsman. I was trying to bowl Samson on the pads. I got a lot of confidence when Sachin sir gave me advice.

nine years of exileKartikeya, son of head constable in UP Police, has not gone home for the last 9 years. After leaving the house, he was empty-handed that he would not return until he achieved something. His cricket career started in Uttar Pradesh. Without success, he moved to Delhi. Then he reached Madhya Pradesh.

Now Kartikeya will go home- Kartikeya told Dainik Jagran, “I have not gone home for 9 years. I had decided that I will go home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me over and over again, but I was committed. Now finally I will return home after IPL. My coach Sanjay sir suggested my name for Madhya Pradesh. Earlier my name came up as a standby player in the U-23 team and I was relieved to see my name in the list.