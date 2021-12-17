IPL 2022: MS Dhoni CSK Eyes Shikhar Dhawan Ravichandran Ashwin KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Set to Lead Lucknow Ahmedabad Respectively

In the Mega Auction of IPL 2022, this time two new teams will also be seen bidding for crores. If reports are to be believed, KL Rahul will be seen captaining Lucknow and Shreyas Iyer will captain Ahmedabad.

Two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. There are different speculations about the auction to be held soon. Meanwhile, according to media reports, both the new franchises have decided on their respective captains.

If reports are to be believed, Sanjeev Goenka’s Lucknow franchise has decided to make KL Rahul the captain. Apart from him, Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan can also be a part of this franchise. Apart from this, if we talk about CVC Capitals Ahmedabad, this team has selected some of its players.

It has been claimed in the media reports that Ahmedabad will be led by former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Apart from this, the best players like Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock or David Warner can be seen with him in this team.

Dhawan and Ashwin on CSK’s radar

A special team is keeping an eye on two experienced players of Indian cricket and IPL stars Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin. This team is Thala i.e. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ashwin has been a part of this team in the initial seasons. At the same time, in the form of Dhawan, CSK’s search for a good opener can be completed.

These players were retained for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Rituraj Gaikwad.

Delhi CapitalsRishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Enrique Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine.

Mumbai IndiansRohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik.

Significantly, there will be a mega auction in IPL 2022. Earlier all the teams had released the list of their retained players. Many star players in the history of the league were not a part of the retention, but these players will definitely get to see the performance of these players in the mega auction.