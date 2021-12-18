IPL 2022 MS Dhoni CSK Is Favorite Team Like Home To Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Spinner Expressed Desire to play for Franchise Anytime Video

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin described the MS Dhoni-led team as his home when asked to play for CSK next year in a video. Ashwin has played in IPL for CSK from 2008 to 2015.

These days the discussions about IPL 2022 are increasing continuously. Where earlier it was being said that the eyes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are fixed on Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, a video of Ashwin has given more fuel to these speculations. Actually Ashwin is telling CSK his home in this video. Ashwin has played in IPL for CSK from 2008 to 2015.

This video is from Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel in which he is answering questions on social media. The title of this video is 40 Shades of Ash #AskAsh which means this is a question and answer session. The same video also asked about his return for CSK in the upcoming season of IPL.

A user asked Ashwin, what will Ashwin Anna say on his return home for CSK next year? Ashwin starts answering this question jokingly in a roundabout way. First he says, ‘Yes, I haven’t been to Chennai for a long time. I miss my home a lot. After this he laughs and says are you asking about CSK.

Ashwin further says that, ‘CSK has always been like my home and school for me. As we progress from class to class and our paths to higher studies change. Same is the case with CSK. I am very close to CSK. There will hardly be any cricketer who will refuse to play for CSK.

It is worth noting that mega auction will be held for the upcoming season of IPL. Earlier, all the teams have retained some of their players. But Ravichandran Ashwin was not retained by his franchise Delhi Capitals. After which there is speculation that Ashwin may join his first team MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

According to media reports, the eyes of Chennai Super Kings are fixed on Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan along with Delhi Capitals. Dhawan was also not retained by Delhi. Two new teams will also join the upcoming season. Surely the teams of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also try their hardest to include these veterans in their team.