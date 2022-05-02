IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Said Captaincy was affecting Ravindra Jadeja’s game, spoon-feeding does not help anyone

After regaining the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that former captain Ravindra Jadeja was under pressure from the captaincy. This was affecting his performance as well. Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the question of Ravindra Jadeja quitting the captaincy after a 13-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad said, “Ravindra Jadeja knew only last season that he would be given the captaincy chance in 2022. He had enough time to prepare for it. I wanted this change of captaincy to be smooth. I was helping him in the first few matches, but after two matches, I left all the decisions to him.

MS Dhoni said, ‘I told him that now he is the captain. You have to take decisions and take responsibility for them. At the end of the season, you don’t want Jadeja to think that he is only going to toss on the field and someone else is doing the rest. It is not that as the captain, you will be given everything on a plate and it will work. You have to give them freedom sometimes. Take your own decisions and learn from your mistakes.

MS Dhoni Said, ‘After becoming the captain, the expectations go up a lot. This can affect the performance of the player. That’s what happened with them. His preparation was affected and he was not able to play like before with bat and ball. From player to captain is a slow process. You have to take some important decisions while taking responsibility in the crucial moments of the match. When you become a captain, you have to focus on many things apart from your game.

Dhoni said, ‘I felt it was affecting Jadeja’s game. I Jadeja I would love to have him as a bowler, batsman and fielder. Jadeja was taking so much pressure that he started missing catches. Usually this doesn’t happen. We were missing him as a great fielder, especially at deep mid-wicket. We have dropped 17-18 catches so far this season. It’s a topic of concern However, we will try to come back soon.