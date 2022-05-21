IPL 2022 MS Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2023 Ravindra Jadeja Set to Remain With Team-IPL 2022: Dhoni puts an end to speculation, Ravindra Jadeja will play from Chennai next year

IPL 2022 MS Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2023 Ravindra Jadeja Set to Remain With Workforce-IPL 2022: Dhoni puts an end to hypothesis, Ravindra Jadeja will play from Chennai next year

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni mentioned on Friday that he will “positively” play in the next season of the Indian Premier League. Not doing so can be ‘unfair’ in the direction of town from which Chennai Tremendous Kings bought their title and town which considers them their very own. Together with this, 40-year-old Dhoni additionally put an end to the hypothesis about his play in this profitable T20 league next year.

Throughout the toss of the ultimate match of the present season of Tremendous Kings towards Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni mentioned, “Undoubtedly I will play next year. It will be unfair to say no to Chennai, not to play in Chennai. This isn’t going to be a very good therapy for Tremendous Kings followers. He mentioned, “Whether or not 2023 will be my final year or not, we now have to see.” There isn’t a dearth of followers of former Indian captain Dhoni in Tamil Nadu. A while in the past a put up went viral on social media, in which one in every of his followers was portray his home in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu in Chennai Tremendous Kings yellow shade and had Dhoni’s photos on the wall.

Unhealthy season for Chennai- Dhoni’s reply to a letter from a disenchanted Tremendous Kings fan two days again gained the hearts of the folks. The four-time champions Tremendous Kings have had one of many worst campaigns in the continuing IPL this season and the staff was knocked out of the playoff race lengthy again. The present season was not superb for many of the senior gamers like Dhoni (206 runs), Ambati Rayudu (271) and Robin Uthappa (230) of Tremendous Kings, which was the primary cause for the staff’s failure. Aside from this, the staff additionally missed the injured quick bowler Deepak Chahar and the staff failed to add Josh Hazlewood as nicely.

Ravindra Jadeja will play from Chennai next year- One other excellent news for CSK followers is that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be again in the yellow jersey next year. Jadeja was handed the captaincy at the beginning of IPL 2022 after which handed the captaincy again to Dhoni to concentrate on his recreation.

Then Jadeja was dominated out of the match due to damage. In such a scenario, studies got here that every one isn’t nicely between him and the franchise. Jadeja was unfollowed by CSK on Instagram, fueling the rumours. Now in accordance to a report in ESPNcricinfo, he will even be part of the Chennai camp in IPL 2023, which is an effective information for the followers of the franchise.