IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders to Meet in First Match 25 Percent Crowd may get permission

Mumbai Indians vs KKR 1st Match, IPL 2022: The first match of IPL 2022 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on 26 March. Also, the Maharashtra government can also allow 25 percent spectators according to the capacity of the stadium.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is going to start from March 26. The first match will be played between the two big teams of Group A, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This 10-team tournament will have a total of 70 matches in the league stage. Mumbai (Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil Stadium) will host 55 matches and 15 matches will be held in Pune.

The Maharashtra government has also started special preparations for this league. The government, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has also announced that the teams will not have to worry about the traffic of Mumbai. The state government will provide a separate traffic lane for the IPL during the entire league. Let us tell you that training has been arranged for the teams at Kurla Complex in Bandra and Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Milind Narvekar, chairman of the Governing Council of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), said that on Saturday, he had a meeting with the BCCI. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present in this meeting. Narvekar told The Indian Express that, “The Maharashtra government will fully support the BCCI for the successful conduct of the IPL. CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on the permission of the audience.

25 percent of the audience can get permission

In this meeting held on Saturday, Thackeray also spoke to BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin and MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Nayak and learned their demands. After this it is learned that the Maharashtra government can allow 25 percent of the spectators to come according to the capacity of the stadium.

It is worth noting that a total of 10 teams are participating in this season along with two new teams. For which BCCI has made arrangements to accommodate two teams in a five star hotel. The state government will help in conducting RTPCR tests and maintaining the bio-bubble. The board has decided to organize IPL this time in Mumbai and Pune due to the broken bio bubble caused by moving from city to city last year.