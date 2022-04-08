IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians lost three Consecutive Matches Rohit Sharma encouraged teammates

The performance of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) has been very poor. The team has lost three out of three matches in a row. Due to this the players are very disappointed. Team captain Rohit Sharma has encouraged him. He told his fellow players that no one person can be blamed for the defeat.

Five-time champions Mumbai have so far lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 23 runs and Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. Rohit Sharma boosted the morale of fellow players in a video posted on Twitter by Mumbai Indians after the loss against Kolkata.

Rohit told his team, “We really can’t blame anyone. We win together, we lose together. I think we all need to show a little bit of desperation. That eagerness is very important when we play, especially in this tournament.”

Rohit further said, “Opposition teams come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to keep dominating them. There is only one way to do this with bat and ball on the field. ,

With the third consecutive loss, Mumbai’s team is at the ninth position in the points table. The five-time IPL champions will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. The team would like to register a win in this match. The Faf du Plessis-led side are sixth in the points table with two wins out of three.